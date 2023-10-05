Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,483 in the last 365 days.

Vir Biotechnology to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2023.

The corporate update and financial results will be provided via a press release after market close and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio. Participants may access the conference call via webcast on the Events & Presentations page of Vir’s website at https://investors.vir.bio/events-presentations. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and other serious conditions. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B and hepatitis delta viruses, influenza A and B, human immunodeficiency virus and COVID-19. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.


Contacts:

Media
Carly Scaduto
Senior Director, Media Relations
cscaduto@vir.bio
+1 314-368-5189

Investors
Sasha Damouni Ellis
Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
sdamouni@vir.bio

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vir Biotechnology to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more