Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,481 in the last 365 days.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Atlanta, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter financial results on Monday, October 30, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at investor.piedmontreit.com. During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Webcast:
Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:
Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.
Domestic: (888) 506-0062
International: (973) 528-0011
Participant Access Code: 860934

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:
Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.piedmontreit.com.

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:
Domestic: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331
Replay Passcode: 49226
The playback can be accessed through November 14, 2023.

To Submit a Question:
Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: askpiedmont@piedmontreit.com. Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:
770-418-8592
research.analysts@piedmontreit.com

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
investor.services@piedmontreit.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more