ResMed to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings on October 26, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, October 26, 2023, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, ResMed management will host a webcast to discuss the results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.



Earnings webcast details:

• Location: http://investor.resmed.com • Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023 • Time: 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT • International: London, Thursday, October 26, 2023, 9:30 p.m. BST

Sydney, Friday, October 27, 2023, 7:30 a.m. AEDT





Please note, ResMed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call, the call is accessible via the above webcast link only.



A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on ResMed’s website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be accessible from October 26, 2023, until November 9, 2023, at:

• U.S.: +1 877.660.6853 • International: +1 201.612.7415 • Conference ID: 13741866



About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.