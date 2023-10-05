Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Thursday, October 05, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 5, 2023

Convened at 8 A.M.

Adjourned at 11:30 A.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Gaydos.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 804

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

HB 1466 PN 1650

202-0              Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 1634 PN 1918

102-100         Sent to Senate for Concurrence

SB 224 PN 1160

 

 

Motion to Appeal Ruling of the Chair that Rep O’Neal remarks were Out of Order

(Cutler)

 

 

 

102-100      (Ruling of Chair Stands)

 

 

Motion to reconsider 3rd Consideration

(Cutler)

 

 

101-102      (Motion Fails)

 

 

26-177         Bill Fails

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 804    

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1743      Education

HB 1744      Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1466      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1634      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 224         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

Objection to Committee Report on Bills HB1466, HB1634, SB224

(Grove)

 

 

102-100      (Committee Report Properly Reported)

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 327

HB 636

HB 1658

HB 1662

 

SB 851

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, October 16, 2023  at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

