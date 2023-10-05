Daily Session Report for Thursday, October 05, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 5, 2023
Convened at 8 A.M.
Adjourned at 11:30 A.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Gaydos.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 804
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
202-0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
102-100 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
Motion to Appeal Ruling of the Chair that Rep O’Neal remarks were Out of Order
(Cutler)
102-100 (Ruling of Chair Stands)
Motion to reconsider 3rd Consideration
(Cutler)
101-102 (Motion Fails)
26-177 Bill Fails
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 804
Bills Referred
HB 1743 Education
HB 1744 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1466 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1634 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 224 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
Objection to Committee Report on Bills HB1466, HB1634, SB224
(Grove)
102-100 (Committee Report Properly Reported)
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 327
HB 636
HB 1658
HB 1662
SB 851
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, October 16, 2023 at 12 P.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.