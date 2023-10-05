Daily Session Report for Thursday, October 05, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 5, 2023

Convened at 8 A.M.

Adjourned at 11:30 A.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Gaydos.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 804

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

HB 1466 PN 1650 202-0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence HB 1634 PN 1918 102-100 Sent to Senate for Concurrence SB 224 PN 1160 Motion to Appeal Ruling of the Chair that Rep O’Neal remarks were Out of Order (Cutler) 102-100 (Ruling of Chair Stands) Motion to reconsider 3rd Consideration (Cutler) 101-102 (Motion Fails) 26-177 Bill Fails

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 804

Bills Referred

HB 1743 Education

HB 1744 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1466 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1634 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 224 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

Objection to Committee Report on Bills HB1466, HB1634, SB224 (Grove) 102-100 (Committee Report Properly Reported)

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 327

HB 636

HB 1658

HB 1662

SB 851

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, October 16, 2023 at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.