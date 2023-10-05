Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,478 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Manhattan Beach Police Department Officer Chad Swanson:

“Jennifer and I join the Manhattan Beach community in grieving the painful loss of Officer Swanson, a true hero who dedicated his life to protecting and helping others. Our heartfelt condolences are with his loved ones, friends and colleagues. Officer Swanson’s legacy of bravery and selfless commitment to service will always be remembered.”

On October 4, 2023, Officer Swanson was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash while riding his departmental motorcycle in Carson.

Officer Swanson, 35, was a 13-year veteran of the Manhattan Beach Police Department. In 2016, he received the Lifesaving Award at the South Bay Medal of Valor Awards.

He is survived by his wife, three young sons, and parents.

In honor of Officer Swanson, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more