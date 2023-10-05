Point of Care lipid Test Market to Experience 4.1% CAGR; Revenue to Boost Cross $426.6 Million by 2031

The global point of care lipid test market size is projected to reach $426.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Point of Care Lipid Test Market is at the forefront of proactive healthcare, putting essential cholesterol management tools directly in the hands of patients and healthcare providers. These rapid and convenient tests allow for on-the-spot lipid profile assessments, providing immediate insights into cardiovascular health. With heart disease being a global health concern, the Point of Care Lipid Test Market is making significant strides in improving early detection and monitoring of lipid disorders. The global point of care lipid test market size was valued at $284.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $426.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 (𝗣𝗿𝗲 & 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁) -

• Majority of the point of care lipid test centers experienced a broad spectrum of difficulties, and most were affected more in the second wave of the pandemic This factor impacted the market negatively.

• However, the global market for point of care lipid test has recovered slowly and steadily.

The test involves collecting a small blood sample from a person's fingertip or vein and analyzing it using a handheld device or a small analyzer machine, which provides results within minutes. This allows healthcare professionals to make timely treatment decisions and advise patients on lifestyle changes or medication therapy to manage their lipid levels and reduce their risk of heart disease.

In addition, market leaders are focusing on developing strategies to increase the availability and use of lipid testing products in eye care and developing economies. Additionally, increasing appetite for technological advancements that increase speed, accuracy, and user-friendliness, as well as increasing rates of technology adoption such as self-testing wearable devices are driving market growth.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲 -

• Abbott Laboratories,

• Callegari,

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

• Menarini Group,

• Mico Bio Med,

• Nova Biomedical Corporation,

• SD Biosensor, Inc.,

• Sinocare Inc.,

• VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co.,Ltd,

• Zoetis Inc.

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2021 owing to the availability of point-of-care lipid testing products and large government healthcare expenditures, followed by Europe and the United States. 'Asia Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest market growth due to increasing cases of diabetes and heart attack. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on expanding their presence in emerging economies, which is expected to boost market growth.

𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 -

The Point of care lipid test market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

