CN Publishes Winter Plan for 2023-2024

Plan Focuses on Safety, Collaboration and Transparency to Address Winter’s Challenges

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) published its 2023-2024 Winter Plan. The document outlines the actions CN has taken to meet customer demand safely and efficiently during the winter months ahead.



“Winter conditions bring unique challenges to every part of the supply chain, from production to market. CN’s Winter Plan seeks to anticipate those challenges, mitigate their impact, and facilitate quick recovery. But the resiliency and reliability of Canada’s end-to-end supply chain require us all to work together – coordinating our planning and aligning our execution. The Canadian economy, our customers, and Canada’s position as a reliable trading partner need and expect this level of collaboration.”

Tracy Robinson, Chief Executive Officer, CN



This year’s Winter Plan is focused on working safely, collaborating to meet the demands of customers, improving network performance and enhancing network resiliency.

Highlights of New Initiatives in 2023-2024 Winter Plan:

Enhancing the scheduled operating plan: The operating plan CN launched in 2022 delivered the best railcar velocity since 2016 and strong, consistent traffic movement. The company expects further enhancements to the plan will deliver incremental improvements.

The operating plan CN launched in 2022 delivered the best railcar velocity since 2016 and strong, consistent traffic movement. The company expects further enhancements to the plan will deliver incremental improvements. Locomotive initiatives: The addition of 57 high-horsepower locomotives last October, the modernization of 60 DC-traction locomotives, and CN’s locomotive reliability initiative are expected to support a more reliable and more fuel and carbon efficient fleet.

The addition of 57 high-horsepower locomotives last October, the modernization of 60 DC-traction locomotives, and CN’s locomotive reliability initiative are expected to support a more reliable and more fuel and carbon efficient fleet. Rolling stock acquisition: CN added 800 new high-capacity boxcars and 500 high-efficiency hoppers cars in 2023. A further 750 new hopper cars will join the fleet in 2024.

CN added 800 new high-capacity boxcars and 500 high-efficiency hoppers cars in 2023. A further 750 new hopper cars will join the fleet in 2024. People: Staff resourcing for 2023-24 will be in line with anticipated customer demand.

For more information on CN’s Winter Plan, please download the complete plan here.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

