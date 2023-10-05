Statement by Minister Natalie Jameson on World Teacher’s Day

CANADA, October 5 - Hon. Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Early Years issued the following statement on World Teacher’s Day:

“Today we celebrate World Teacher’s Day and recognize the dedication and hard work of educators around the globe.



As I visit schools across the Island, I see firsthand the devotion and commitment of our educators. They make a daily difference in the lives of students, both in and outside of the classroom. Many times, they give up their free time to provide extra help, coaching, educational trips, and so much more, all while encouraging students to explore their passions and pursue their dreams.



Teachers are also an example of what it is to be a lifelong learner, and I am continually impressed by their ongoing commitment to further their own education, embrace new technologies and master new teaching environments.



I would like to thank teachers across the Island for helping to create safe and caring spaces where students feel inspired to learn.”