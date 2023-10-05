Government releases new people strategy

CANADA, October 5 - A new strategy, released today, will guide the work of the PEI Public Service Commission over the next three years, supporting innovation and creativity in provincial civil service workplaces with a continued commitment to public service core values of respect, integrity, accountability and excellence.

The People Strategy 2023-2026 provides strategic direction for the PSC with a focus on four key goals:

Retention - Enhance employee well-being and create healthy, safe, inclusive and engaging workplaces;

Development- Enhance employee experience through developing our people and inclusive leaders;

Talent Acquisition - Lead innovative human resource planning and talent management; and

Modernization - Drive transformation in public service through modernization and innovation.

“Public service plays a pivotal role in the success of our province. Our most valuable resource is our people, and we must invest in them in order to have successful government services and programs. This strategy is about creating a workforce culture that is interesting and energizing for our civil service and appealing to potential future employees.” - Minister of Finance Jill Burridge

“We are committed to implementing plans that focus on renewed energy” said CEO of the Public Service Commission Tanya Rowell. “The style of work in government is changing for the better. We are thinking outside the box and taking a fresh approach on how we do things and accomplish our goals to create a brighter future for our province.”

The goals and priorities of the strategy were developed based on contributions provided by employees, managers, senior management and executives. Jurisdictional collaboration and data analytics were also used to develop the strategy. Ongoing monitoring and evaluation will occur to ensure goals are reached over the next three years.

Get more information and review the People Strategy 2023-2026.

