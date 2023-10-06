“Ace Fire Defense Shows How to Use a Fire Hydrant Against Approaching Wildfires”

It's in serving each other we become free. Defend your home from wildfires. You are the hero of your own home.

We don’t have a wildfire problem, we have a home ignition catastrophe growing year after year. Homeowners have a right to defend their home from total devastation and loss.” — Dr. Jack Cohen

WOOLSEY CANYON, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Fire Defense Revolutionizes Home Safety Solutions, Driven by Founding Partner Sherwin Ross's Passion for Client Care and Community Impact

Ace Fire Defense, a trailblazer in the field of wildfire home safety solutions, is proud to announce its unwavering commitment to client satisfaction and community service, led by its esteemed founding partner, Sherwin Ross. With a heartfelt dedication to saving homes one house at a time, Ross believes in the power of the proper mindset and tools to safeguard families from the devastating impact of wildfires.

"We treat our clients better than anyone because we really care with all our heart and soul," states Ross. "Our mission is to save homes and protect families, and this drives us every single day. By equipping homeowners with the knowledge, tools, and support they need, we empower them to take control of their safety and defend their homes against the threat of wildfires."

Ross's passion for making a difference extends beyond Ace Fire Defense. As a member of Tony Robbins' esteemed fire team, Ross stands in integrity, working alongside with global safety leaders to transform the lives of millions by building the fires (The Fire Walk) that thousands of gladiators walk on during live Tony Robbins events. This unique experience has further fueled Ross's dedication to helping individuals and communities thrive.

Additionally, Ross is a proud member of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), trained by both the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This extensive training equips Ross with the expertise to respond effectively to emergencies and support his community during times of crisis. Ross's commitment to excellence and ongoing professional development is further exemplified by his membership in the National Association for Fire Prevention (NAFP).

With Ross's profound expertise and wholehearted dedication at the helm, Ace Fire Defense is poised to revolutionize the way homeowners protect their homes from wildfires. By combining cutting-edge technology, comprehensive education, and unparalleled customer service, Ace Fire Defense aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and communities nationwide.

Rather than solely focusing on wildfires as the problem, Ace Fire Defense emphasizes the critical issue of home ignition. Through comprehensive education and a proactive defense approach, homeowners can acquire the knowledge, tools, and confidence necessary to protect their homes during an approaching wildfire. By shifting the psychological outlook from fear to preparedness, homeowners can rest easy knowing they have the means to safeguard their cherished possessions.

With a deep understanding that 90% of structure fires are caused by embers carried by the wind, Ace Fire Defense educates homeowners on the potential risks and equips them with the proper tools to combat this threat. Standing on a fireproof roof with a garden hose provides limited protection, whereas utilizing the fire hydrant in front of their homes, with the right tools and water pressure, allows homeowners to aggressively extinguish embers before they infiltrate vents or ignite flammable debris nearby.

Ace Fire Defense is committed to serving homeowners by providing comprehensive education on wildfire preparedness and offering the tools necessary for effective defense. By partnering with Ace Fire Defense, homeowners gain access to a range of innovative fire defense solutions, ensuring they are well-prepared and equipped to combat the flying embers that pose a significant risk during wildfires.

"We firmly believe that homeowners have the power to protect their homes from wildfires when armed with the right knowledge, tools, and mindset," said Ross, founding partner at Ace Fire Defense."Through our education initiatives and cutting-edge fire defense products, we empower homeowners to take control of their safety, assuring them that they can effectively defend their homes against the unpredictable threat of wildfires."

"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to manufacture the essential tools that homeowners must have to protect their homes," adds Ross. "Through our unwavering commitment to quality and integrity, we strive to exceed our clients' expectations and ensure their peace of mind."

For more information about Ace Fire Defense's innovative home safety solutions and to experience the unparalleled care and expertise provided by Sherwin Ross and the entire Ace Fire Defense team, please visit acefiredefense.com or contact the company at info@acefiredefense.com

About Ace Fire Defense:

Ace Fire Defense is a leading provider of innovative home safety solutions, driven by a passion for client care and community impact. With a focus on comprehensive education, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional customer service, Ace Fire Defense aims to empower homeowners to protect their homes from various risks and hazards, including the threat of wildfires.

This is what you need for home fire defense. Be the hero of your won home. No one else will defend your home against destructive wildfire.