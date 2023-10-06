Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,700 in the last 365 days.

Unscrambling Common Food Misconceptions

Kevin Curry, Cookbook Author & Influencer - FitMenCook

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an overload of food information out there and consumers are fed up with flip-flopping nutritional advice, making it difficult to know what’s actually healthy.

The American Heart Association, in partnership with the Egg Nutrition Center, is empowering consumers with information and tips for quick and easy meal prep utilizing eggs. The Association aims to educate consumers that eggs can be a healthy protein choice as part of a healthy diet, including correcting misinformation about cholesterol that persists across generations. 

Erin Montie
American Heart Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Unscrambling Common Food Misconceptions

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more