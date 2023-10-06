IntraAction Granted Patent Nos. 11,757,532 and 11,788,953 for Acousto-Optic Devices, with 2 more allowances received.

intraaction logo intraaction laser control

IntraAction Granted Patent Nos. 11,757,532 and 11,788,953 for Phased Array Acousto-Optic Devices, with 2 more allowances received from its 20+ IP portfolio.

The IntraAction patents are testaments to the dedication and hard work of our team. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved with acousto-optic technology.” — Allen Gilbert, CTO

CHICAGO, IL, US, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntraAction Corp., a trailblazer in acousto-optics technology, is thrilled to announce the recent grants of Patent Nos. 11,757,532 and 11,788,953 for Acousto-Optic Devices. These groundbreaking patents solidify IntraAction's status as a leader in the development of advanced acousto-optic devices and further reinforce its commitment to pushing the boundaries of light modulation and control.

The newly granted patents pertain to Phased Array Acousto-Optic Devices (AODs) designed to modulate optical beams in response to input signals. This innovative device boasts a unique configuration that includes several key innovations in phase-array AOD technology.

Each groundbreaking patent issuance protects a significant advancement in the field of acousto-optics, offering unparalleled precision and control over optical beam modulation. With applications spanning across various industries, including telecommunications, medical imaging, and scientific research, this patent opens doors to a world of possibilities.

"IntraAction has always been dedicated to pioneering technology that redefines the boundaries of acousto-optics," said Khanh Le, President of IntraAction. "The granting of Patent Nos. 11,757,532 and 11,788,953 for Acousto-Optic Devices is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to innovation. We are excited about the potential this technology holds to revolutionize laser-based systems."

In addition to the issued patents, IntraAction has received notice of allowances of two additional patent applications. The new patents cover a range of inventive concepts, including novel acousto-optic materials, cutting-edge modulation techniques, and groundbreaking laser control systems. These innovations promise to revolutionize the way lasers are utilized in various fields, offering enhanced precision, efficiency, and versatility.

The four newly granted patents underscore IntraAction.com's commitment to groundbreaking research and development in acousto-optics. These patents represent significant advancements in the field, with potential applications in various industries, including telecommunications, medical imaging, and scientific research. These patent applications were prepared using Patent Filing and Management software from PowerPatent Inc. Patent Attorney Bao Tran with the law firm of PatentPC served as patent counsel to IntraAction in filing and prosecution of the applications at the USPTO.

About IntraAction Corporation: IntraAction is a front-runner in acousto-optics technology, founded by John Lekavich, a pioneer in the field. With a mission to redefine the possibilities of laser-based systems, IntraAction.com is dedicated to advancing acousto-optics through groundbreaking research and development. The company's innovative solutions are poised to revolutionize multiple industries, including telecommunications, medical imaging, scientific research, and more. For more information, please visit us at www.intraaction.com or call us at 708.547.6644.