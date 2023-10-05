Hearthstone is now Hope Utilities

Investing in safety, reliability, affordability and community commitment in nine states

Morgantown, WV, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MORGANTOWN, WV (October 5, 2023) – Hearthstone Holdings is now Hope Utilities! Morgan O’Brien, CEO, announces today that Hearthstone has been rebranded to Hope Utilities (Hope) to reflect the company’s mission and dedication to its customers, communities and employees. Hope Utilities provides natural gas and water service to over 227,000 homes and businesses in nine states. The company owns and operates natural gas utilities in Indiana, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia; and water and wastewater utilities in Arizona, Michigan, and Texas.

The company rebranding to Hope Utilities coincides with the 125th anniversary of Hope Gas, the largest utility owned by the company which operates in 35 counties in West Virginia. Hope Gas was purchased in September 2022.

“The new company name, Hope Utilities, reflects our company mission and the commitment our employees have to the customers and communities we serve,” said Morgan O’Brien, CEO of Hope Utilities. “At Hope Utilities, we have created a business model where customers feel valued, where we partner with regulators and community leaders to embrace local priorities, where we drive economic development for the areas we serve and where employees recognize and embrace the value they bring to the organization.”

O’Brien continues, “Hope Utilities is proud to be an integral part of the communities we serve. Many of our utilities have histories reaching back over a century. These companies very literally helped build the foundation of the cities and neighborhoods we serve. They built the infrastructure that provides the energy needed to homes and businesses today. And, we will continue to invest in that critical infrastructure to ensure continued safe, reliable and affordable service and the energy needed to support the growing needs of our communities.”

The utility companies owned by Hope Utilities include:

Bangor Natural Gas (Maine)

Energy West Montana (Montana)

Frontier Natural Gas (North Carolina)

Hearthstone Water (Arizona, Michigan, Texas)

Hope Gas (West Virginia)

Northeast Ohio Natural Gas (Ohio)

Sycamore Gas Company (Indiana)

Hope Utilities employs over 720 individuals. With O’Brien at the helm, Hope’s strong executive leadership team has a combined total of more than 10 decades of utility experience. The executive leadership team is comprised of:

Morgan O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer

Jonell Carver, Chief Operating Officer

Ruth DeLost-Wylie, Chief Administrative Officer

Melissa Dykes, Chief Financial Officer

Jo Carol Farmer, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Government Relations

Jeff Nehr, Senior Vice President, Gas Supply and Development

Lynne Rhode, Senior Vice President and General Counsel

“I can’t think of a name that better embodies what our team is working toward every day,” continued O’Brien. “When our customers think about the opportunities for their communities to grow and thrive, I want them to know that Hope Utilities is there to provide the energy for the future.”

Learn more about Hope Utilities at HopeUtilities.com.

Watch the brand unveiling here: https://youtu.be/KuQn-a31KYM

About Hope Utilities

Hope Utilities owns natural gas and water distribution utilities across nine states. We provide service to more than 227,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the communities we serve. We currently operate natural gas utilities in Indiana, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia; and water and wastewater utilities in Arizona, Michigan, and Texas. Hope’s growth strategy is built on being a trusted member of the communities we serve, providing our customers with safe, reliable, and cost-effective utility service. Learn more about Hope at HopeUtilities.com.

