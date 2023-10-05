Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,434 in the last 365 days.

Flags to Return to Full Staff At Sunset Today

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 

Flags to Return to Full Staff At Sunset Today

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today at sunset, all U.S. and state flags are to return to full staff, with the interment of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. Senator Feinstein died Sept. 29. By proclamation of the White House, flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff in her honor, until the date of interment.

You just read:

Flags to Return to Full Staff At Sunset Today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more