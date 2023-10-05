Governor Lee, TDEC Announce More Than $26 Million for Parks and Recreation Projects as Governor Touts Conservation in Statewide Tour

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced $26,501,705.74 has been awarded to 32 communities across Tennessee for local parks and recreation projects as the Governor travels statewide touting conservation investments.

“From Mountain City to Memphis, our state is blessed with natural beauty and rich resources,” Lee said. “These investments are critical in providing outdoor experiences for Tennesseans to enjoy for generations to come, and I appreciate the Tennessee General Assembly’s partnership in this effort.”

Funding is made possible through the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF). Administered by TDEC’s Division of Recreation Resources, LPRF funds may be used for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and the purchase of land for recreational facilities. LPRF is a competitive grant program and provides funds via reimbursements for awarded projects with qualified expenses.

“The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is proud to assist local leaders across the state with these important projects in their communities,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We look forward to seeing these projects enhance communities across the state.”

The announcement comes as Lee traveled the state on a Conservation Tour in September with visits to:

Seven Islands State Park in Kodak, TN

Brownfield Project in Bolivar, TN

Middle Fork Bottoms State Park in Three Way, TN

Booker T. Washington State Park in Chattanooga, TN

Mousetail Landing State Park in Linden, TN (Tennessee Serves event)

In the coming years, the Lee administration is committed to furthering the state’s conservation strategy by building on the recommendations of public and private stakeholders across Tennessee. The agenda’s goals include exploring opportunities to improve water infrastructure and quality, supporting natural areas, expanding safe nuclear energy production and more.

Grants have been awarded to the following entities:

City of Adamsville

$101,200 has been awarded to the City of Adamsville for resurfacing and batting cages at City Park. The project includes resurfacing two existing tennis courts (approx. 102’ x 118’); resurfacing the existing basketball court (approx. 101’ x 68’); a new four-station batting cage (approx. 56’ x 70’); and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-accessible pathways to all new amenities.

“Parks are critical in ensuring families and friends have a safe space to spend time with one another,” said State Rep. Ron Gant, R-Piperton. “McNairy County is honored to receive these TDEC grants that will further improve such gatherings. An investment in our parks is an investment in our community.”

“I am very excited that my district was awarded these funds to enhance five beloved community amenities, including parks, event centers and recreation facilities,” said State Sen. Page Walley, R-Savannah. “The grants will provide recreational opportunities for the entire community and region. I look forward to seeing the great improvements these funds bring to our area.”

City of Bolivar

$601,194.65 has been awarded to the City of Bolivar for development at Sand Beach Park. The project includes the installation and associated utilities for an amphitheater (approx. 42' x 27'); construction of a pavilion (approx. 76’ x 34’); construction of restrooms (approx. 12' x 34'); and construction of a boat ramp (approx. 24' x 120') with parking (approx. 29,000 sq. ft.).

“I’m thankful to Governor Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the more than $600,000 grant for additions to Sand Beach Park,” said State Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar. “The amenities that this grant will provide will greatly improve the lifestyle of those who frequent the park and attract new visitors. I’m looking forward to enjoying the amphitheater and other services myself when I visit the park.”

City of Camden

$440,000 has been awarded to the City of Camden for improvements at Camden City Park. The project includes an amphitheater, new restroom facility, and ADA-compliant walkways.

“The Camden City Park is a valuable asset to the community that offers a variety of recreational activities for the public to enjoy,” said State Rep. Jay Reedy, R-Erin. “The addition of an amphitheater, along with other improvements that are planned, will give residents even more opportunities to stay active and engaged. I congratulate the city on receiving this grant and look forward to seeing these upgrades completed.”

“This amphitheater will provide a way to showcase live talent, while promoting tourism and the arts within our communities,” said State Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon. “I appreciate our local officials for identifying worthwhile projects and for submitting a successful grant application that will benefit the City of Camden. I was happy to support it.”

Town of Centerville

$72,100 has been awarded to the Town of Centerville for two sets of playground equipment at C.A. Thompson Park.

"Local parks are vital to the health and wellness of our communities,” said State Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson. “This kind of investment in Hickman County reflects the State's commitment to the quality of life in our rural counties and small towns, and I am excited to see the positive impact this grant will have here in the 69th District."

“Parks are a very important part of our communities, and I am very pleased these funds are available for these projects,” said State Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield. “They serve as a wonderful outdoor space for our residents, improving the quality of life for our citizens and promoting outdoor activity. I congratulate our local officials who were instrumental in helping secure these funds.”

City of Dyer

$210,284.50 has been awarded to the City of Dyer for improvements at David Robinson City Park. The project includes an expansion to the existing playground (approx. 20’ x 150’); relocating an existing surface element; installing plastic border edging and wood fiber mulch; resurfacing the existing tennis courts; conversion of one court into two pickleball courts; new court fencing; a new pavilion (approx. 16’ x 28’); accessible pathways; and ADA-accessible parking.

"Our parks and recreation facilities are a vital part of our community," said State Rep. Brock Martin, R-Huntingdon. "They not only serve as wonderful outdoor spaces for our citizens, but they create a beneficial economic impact by inviting visitors to Gibson County. I was proud to support their application and congratulate our local leaders who were instrumental in helping to secure these funds."

"Local parks are great places for our citizens to gather, exercise and improve their quality of life," said State Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon. "I appreciate our local officials for identifying worthwhile projects and for submitting successful grant applications to benefit the people of Gibson County. I was happy to support their efforts and look forward to these improvements."

City of East Ridge

$400,000 will be awarded to the City of East Ridge for improvements at East Ridge Community Center. The project includes the addition of two youth courts and a full-size regulation court.

“These additions to the East Ridge Community Center will provide even more valuable recreational opportunities for residents to enjoy,” said State Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes, R-East Ridge. “I congratulate the city on receiving this grant and look forward to the positive impact this investment will have in our community.”

“I am glad these funds are available to help encourage physical activity and bring the community together,” said State Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga. “Sports and other physical activities promote a healthier lifestyle by fighting childhood obesity, improving immune function, and resulting in better overall mental and physical health. I appreciate the local officials who worked to secure these funds for our community.”

Town of Farragut

$1,365,000 has been awarded to the Town of Farragut for improvements at Mayor Bob Leonard Park and McFee Park. The project includes replacing the synthetic turf on Field 1 and Field 2; renovating the path from the west parking lot to Field 1 to be ADA-compliant; the addition of a concrete pad to the players benches for ADA-compliance; the addition of a shrub row; resurfacing and regrading walking paths to be ADA-compliant; reconstruction of the sand volleyball courts and drainage; and construction of a 1.2-acre dog park with a restroom facility (approx. 11'4" x 10'8") at McFee Park.

“We are thrilled for the improvements that will be made to Knox County parks made possible by this generous grant,” said State Rep. Justin Lafferty, R-Knoxville.

“The families of Knox County continue to thrive because of investments such as this,” said State Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville.

"This sizable grant will result in significant improvements to Mayor Bob Leonard Park that will make the park more accessible for all citizens," said State Sen. Briggs, R-Knoxville. "This very popular park helps bring the community together and improves the overall quality of life for our citizens. I'm glad these funds are available for improvements and appreciate local officials for submitting a successful grant application."

City of Gatlinburg

$850,000 has been awarded to the City of Gatlinburg for the development of a pedestrian connectivity network at Mills Park. The project includes new ADA-compliant concrete walkways (approx. 3,200 linear feet); widening of existing asphalt walkways (approx. 900 linear feet); and ADA-compliant parking upgrades.

“Mills Park has always been a centerpiece for our community,” said State Rep. Dale Carr, R-Sevierville. “It provides a safe space for families to spend quality time together in Sevier County. Thanks to this grant, Tennesseans of all abilities can enjoy our beautiful parks.”

“I am very pleased these funds are available to make Mills Park more accessible,” said State Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown. "This park plays a vital role in our community. It not only provides an exceptional outdoor space for our residents, but also positively impacts our local economy by drawing visitors to our neighborhoods. I extend my congratulations to our dedicated local leaders who played a pivotal role in securing these funds."

City of Greenbrier

$290,000 has been awarded to the City of Greenbrier for improvements at Louise Martin Community Park. The project includes site work (demolition, grading, landscaping, etc.); construction of a parking area (approx. 6,000 sq. ft.) with ADA-compliant parking; ADA-compliant walkways (approx. 445 linear feet) for playground access; and construction of a nature playground (approx. 10,000 sq. ft.).

“Parks provide our communities with a variety of valuable recreational opportunities that can improve our health and overall quality of life,” said State Rep. Sabi Kumar, R-Springfield. “These improvements to playgrounds and other amenities at the Louise Martin Community Park and Garner Street Park will benefit countless children and adults. I congratulate the cities of Greenbrier and Springfield on receiving these grants, and I look forward to the positive impacts these investments will have in the lives of residents.”

“Parks are a very important part of our communities, and I am very pleased these funds are available for these projects,” said State Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield. “They serve as a wonderful outdoor space for our residents, improving the quality of life for our citizens and promoting outdoor activity. I congratulate our local officials who were instrumental in helping secure these funds.”

Grundy County

$1,945,000 has been awarded to Grundy County for the creation of a new park – Miracle on the Mountain Play Outside Park, an approx. 20,600 sq. ft. inclusive playground, to be located on State Route 108 in Coalmont. The project includes the land acquisition of 23.74 acres; poured-in-place safety surfacing/artificial turf; 4’ tall decorative metal fence; grading; parking lot (approx. 62’ x 100’); retaining wall (approx. 560 linear feet); and a driveway (approx. 250 linear feet).

“This new park is an incredible win for Grundy County,” said State Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma. “Through TDEC’s grant, we will be able to enjoy our city and county to the fullest, while bringing our community closer to each other, and the outdoors, than ever before.”

“Parks are a very important part of our communities," said State Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma. "I am very pleased these funds are available to improve our local parks which serve as wonderful outdoor spaces for our residents, improve the quality of life for our citizens, and promote outdoor activity. I congratulate our local officials who were instrumental in helping secure these funds.”

City of Henderson

$512,008.17 has been awarded to the City of Henderson for improvements at Gene Record Park. The project includes resurfacing of the existing playground; expanding the outer perimeter to add a swing element; a new restroom facility (approx. 26’ x 11’); an ADA-compliant path; a new playground area (approx. 70’ x 112’) with pour in place rubber, three play elements, one multi-story structure, slides, and swings; and a pavilion (approx. 16’ x 28’).

“Gene Record Park offers a variety of great recreational opportunities for the community,” said State Rep. Kirk Haston, R-Lobelville. “These upgrades and accessibility improvements will further ensure that everyone can enjoy these amenities. I congratulate the city on receiving this funding and look forward to this project being completed.”

Henderson County

$343,266.80 has been awarded to Henderson County for the creation of a new park – Westover Park – to be located at U.S. 412 in Lexington. The project includes land clearing; an ADA-accessible walking trail (approx. 867 ft.); a playground area (approx. 100’ x 58’) with a central play structure, surface components, and swings; two pavilion structures (approx. 16’ x 28’); trash receptacles; and picnic tables; new pathways; and a parking lot.

“Westover and Depot Parks will be wonderful additions to our community by providing more opportunities for families and visitors to have fun and enjoy the outdoors together,” said State Rep. Brock Martin, R-Huntingdon. “I was proud to support their application and congratulate our local leaders who were instrumental in helping to secure these funds for these very worthy projects."

“I am very pleased this funding has been awarded for the creation of new parks as well as upgrades to existing recreational facilities in my district,” said State Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson. “These projects will enhance opportunities for local citizens to get outside, have fun, and get some exercise. I am grateful these funds are forthcoming and appreciate the excellent work done by our local officials in submitting successful grant applications, which I was happy to support.”

City of Jackson

$1,083,012.50 has been awarded to the City of Jackson for the creation of a new park and improvements to existing parks. The new park is Windy City Road Park which is to be located at 62 Windy City Rd. and will include a playground, pavilion, parking, walking trail, and restroom. Improvements at Matchpoint Park will include a new skatepark. Improvements at Shirlene Mercer Park will include a new asphalt walking trail, resurfacing of the adjacent parking lot, an ADA-compliant walking trail, and a new restroom. Improvements at Wallace Road Park will include sitework, a parking lot with ADA-compliant parking, and an ADA-accessible path. Improvements at Stella Duncan Park will include a new restroom structure, new ADA-compliant parking, and an ADA-compliant walkway.

“Providing quality outdoor amenities for our citizens to enjoy is very important to me,” said State Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County. “These improvements, along with the addition of Windy City Road Park, will provide more quality green space for the health and enjoyment of our citizens for years to come. I am tremendously grateful for TDEC’s support and for the leadership of our local partners for these very worthy projects.”

“I’m extremely excited about the more than $1 million dollars going to the City of Jackson for needed improvements to existing parks and the creation of an entirely new park,” said State Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar. “I’m a firm believer that additional green spaces in Jackson, like Windy City Road Park, only improve the quality of life and make the city more attractive as a destination. I have long been an advocate of the importance of accommodating our ADA population and making our parks, and buildings as well, accessible to all, so I applaud the improvements to Matchpoint, Shirlene Mercer, Wallace Road, and Stella Duncan parks.”

“I am very pleased this funding has been awarded for the creation of new parks as well as upgrades to existing recreational facilities in my district,” said State Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson. “These projects will enhance opportunities for local citizens to get outside, have fun, and get some exercise. I am grateful these funds are forthcoming and appreciate the excellent work done by our local officials in submitting successful grant applications, which I was happy to support.”

Town of Jonesborough

$2,445,250 has been awarded to the Town of Jonesborough for the creation of a new park – Tiger Park – to be located at 720 N. Cherokee St. The project includes a restroom and concession facility; pavilion; four playgrounds; lighting for field areas; construction and lighting for tennis and pickleball courts; a rubberized surface for the track; and accessories including bleachers, bike racks, benches, tables, trash receptacles, scoreboards, etc.

“Tiger Park will be a wonderful new addition to our community that will feature a variety of recreational opportunities for residents of every age,” said State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough. “I congratulate Jonesborough on receiving this grant, and eagerly await the parks opening.”

“I am very pleased Jonesborough has been awarded a sizeable grant for the creation of a new park that will offer recreational facilities and serve as a fantastic gathering space for the community,” said State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City. “I appreciate the work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application and greatly look forward to seeing this project take shape.”

City of Lexington

$688,778.12 has been awarded to the City of Lexington for the creation of a new park – Depot Park – to be located at the intersection of Main Street and Eller. The park will be an approx. 10,000 sq. ft. train-themed playground. The project includes a pour-in surface; eight hillside playground components; a stone nature play area; a 4’ tall railing fence; ADA-compliant pathways; trash receptacles; benches; and signage.

“Westover and Depot Parks will be wonderful additions to our community by providing more opportunities for families and visitors to have fun and enjoy the outdoors together,” said State Rep. Brock Martin, R-Huntingdon. “I was proud to support their application and congratulate our local leaders who were instrumental in helping to secure these funds for these very worthy projects."

“I am very pleased this funding has been awarded for the creation of new parks as well as upgrades to existing recreational facilities in my district,” said State Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson. “These projects will enhance opportunities for local citizens to get outside, have fun, and get some exercise. I am grateful these funds are forthcoming and appreciate the excellent work done by our local officials in submitting successful grant applications, which I was happy to support.”

City of Lafollette

$225,000 has been awarded to the City of Lafollette for improvements at Liberty Park. The project includes repaving and striping the existing parking lot; new ADA-compliant parking areas; signage; and the replacement and widening of an existing walkway (approx. 220 linear feet).

“As a child who grew up playing baseball at Liberty Park, I understand the incredible value the park has to our community,” said State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro. “These improvements will ensure future generations can continue to enjoy the same great recreational opportunities that I had in my youth. I congratulate the city on receiving this grant and look forward to the completion of these exciting projects.”

“Parks are a very important part of our communities,” said State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston. “I am very pleased these funds are available to expand access to Liberty Park. This park serves as a wonderful outdoor space for our residents, improving the quality of life for our citizens and promoting outdoor activity. I congratulate our local officials who were instrumental in helping secure these funds.”

McMinn County

$630,000 has been awarded to McMinn County for improvements at McMinn County Bicentennial Park. The project includes turf for the remaining outfields on Field 3; installation of underground drainage; the addition of a new field to be turfed and striped; overhead netting; and new outfield netting.

“The McMinn County Bicentennial Park is an incredible asset to our community,” said Assistant House Majority Leader Mark Cochran, R-Englewood. “These improvements will further enhance the park and the great recreational opportunities that it offers. I congratulate the county on receiving this grant, and I look forward to these upgrades being completed.”

“I am very pleased funding has been awarded to create a new sports complex in Rhea County and upgrades to sports fields in McMinn County,” said State Sen. Adam Lowe, R-Calhoun. “Our ball parks offer a great opportunity for children and adults to get active and make lasting memories. I appreciate the work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application and look forward to seeing the improvements.”

McNairy County

$1,412,257.50 has been awarded to McNairy County for improvements at the McNairy County Agricultural Event Center. The project includes a stage and lighting; ice skating rink panels and alternate flooring; panels and pens for livestock; a pavilion (approx. 60' x 120'); ADA-compliant restrooms; a soccer field (approx. 70’ x 110’); and a baseball field.

“Parks are critical in ensuring families and friends have a safe space to spend time with one another,” said State Rep. Ron Gant, R-Piperton. “McNairy County is honored to receive these TDEC grants that will further improve such gatherings. An investment in our parks is an investment in our community.”

Town of Medina

$339,800 has been awarded to the Town of Medina for improvements at Medina Community Park. The project includes two pickleball courts (approx. 60’ x 60’); an ADA-compliant path; two shade structures; and the creation of an inclusive playground (approx. 2,600 sq. ft.).

“Gibson County is honored to be a recipient of this grant for Medina Community Park,” said State Rep. Chris Hurt, R-Halls. “These local investments are what allow for Tennessee families to enjoy precious time with one another.”

"Local parks are great places for our citizens to gather, exercise and improve their quality of life," said State Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon. "I appreciate our local officials for identifying worthwhile projects and for submitting successful grant applications to benefit the people of Gibson County. I was happy to support their efforts and look forward to these improvements."

Town of Mount Carmel

$200,000 has been awarded to the Town of Mount Carmel for improvements at Mount Carmel City Park. The project includes ADA improvements to the existing walking trail and a new restroom facility.

“These valuable improvements at Mount Carmel City Park will increase accessibility and provide additional amenities for visitors,” said State Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville. “I congratulate the community on receiving this grant and look forward to these projects being completed.”

“Safe, well-equipped playgrounds where kids and adults of all ages and abilities can exercise make a huge quality-of-life difference," said State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol. "I am very pleased these improvements have been funded and appreciate the hard work done by our local officials in submitting successful grant applications. I look forward to seeing the improvements which will be made as a result of this grant.”

City of Newbern

$981,723 has been awarded to the City of Newbern for improvements at Oakview Recreation Park. The project includes demolition of the existing swimming pool and replacement with a splashpad; fenced space (approx. 9,500 sq. ft.); renovation of the existing basketball court into an ADA-compliant parking lot; relocation of the existing basketball court to the existing tennis court; ADA-compliant sidewalks; and a driveway.

“Oakview Park is a valuable asset to our community, and this is an exciting investment that will provide more opportunities for families to get outdoors together,” said State Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern. “We are grateful to TDEC and our local leaders for their continued efforts to expand Newbern’s recreational amenities and encourage healthy fun.”

“I am very pleased this funding has been awarded for the creation of new parks as well as upgrades to existing recreational facilities in my district,” said State Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson. “These projects will enhance opportunities for local citizens to get outside, have fun, and get some exercise. I am grateful these funds are forthcoming and appreciate the excellent work done by our local officials in submitting successful grant applications, which I was happy to support.”

Town of Oakland

$2,500,000 has been awarded to the Town of Oakland for the creation of a new recreation area – the Oakland Sports Complex – to be located at 895 Bowers Rd. The project includes four sod multipurpose fields; irrigation; lighting for two of the fields; road and parking lot paving; parking lot lighting; restroom/concession facility; concrete and asphalt paths; 10’ wide walking/jogging asphalt trail; gates; fencing; and landscaping.

“This generous grant from TDEC is a huge investment for Fayette County and its residents,” said State Rep. Ron Gant, R-Piperton. “This new establishment will ensure the continued growth of our community and allow families to thrive even further.”

Town of Pleasant View

$444,575 has been awarded to the Town of Pleasant View for improvements at Community Park. The project includes site work (approx. 6,311 sq. ft.); a new playground structure (approx. 1,024 sq. ft.) with ADA-compliant components; construction of four tennis courts with lighting; and an ADA-compliant walkway.

“Providing quality recreational opportunities for residents to enjoy is important for our communities,” said State Rep. Mary Littleton, R-Dickson. “These improvements at Pleasant View Community Park will ensure that even more children and adults can enjoy these amenities. I congratulate the town on receiving this grant and look forward to seeing these upgrades completed.”

“Parks are a very important part of our communities, and I am very pleased these funds are available for these projects,” said State Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield. “They serve as a wonderful outdoor space for our residents, improving the quality of life for our citizens and promoting outdoor activity. I congratulate our local officials who were instrumental in helping secure these funds.”

City of Portland

$1,586,800 has been awarded to the City of Portland for improvements at Richland Park and Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course. At Richland Park, the project includes construction of a splashpad (approx. 4,700 sq. ft.); a controls/pump room building (approx. 1,200 sq. ft.); ADA-compliant restrooms; a parking lot (approx. 14,500 sq. ft.) with ADA-compliant parking; lighting; site work; and ADA-compliant walkways. At Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course, the project includes replacement of the irrigation system.

“This investment will provide more opportunities for families to gather, relax, and enjoy the outdoors together,” said House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland. “We are grateful to TDEC and our local partners for their continued efforts to expand Portland’s recreational amenities and encourage healthy fun.”

"Sumner County families and residents will greatly benefit from this sizable grant for a popular splashpad and golf course, which both promote community, outdoor activity and family fun," said State Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin. "Quality parks and recreation spaces are an integral part of the fantastic community in Portland and Sumner County. I look forward to our residents enjoying these improvements and appreciate the local officials who worked hard to secure these funds."

Rhea County

$1,568,399 has been awarded to Rhea County for creation of a new recreation area – the Abel Sports Complex – to be located at 555 Delaware Ave. in Dayton. The project includes construction of five rectangular fields for soccer; an ADA-compliant multi-use non-motorized track; ADA-compliant parking; and ADA-compliant restrooms.

“Rhea County is absolutely thrilled to be receiving the Abel Sports Complex, thanks to the investment being made by TDEC,” said State Rep. Ron Travis, R-Dayton. “This new space will provide new opportunities for individuals and families of all ages to play, relax, and create lasting memories. Our community anticipates its completion and is eager to enjoy its state-of-the-art facilities.”

“I am very pleased funding has been awarded to create a new sports complex in Rhea County and upgrades to sports fields in McMinn County,” said State Sen. Adam Lowe, R-Calhoun. “Our ball parks offer a great opportunity for children and adults to get active and make lasting memories. I appreciate the work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application and look forward to seeing the improvements.”

City of Rockwood

$365,000 has been awarded to the City of Rockwood for improvements at the Rockwood Community Center. The project includes repairs to the swimming pool; miscellaneous building improvements; and ADA improvements to parking, pathways, restrooms, water fountains, counters, and relevant signage.

“I congratulate our local leaders and thank them for their partnership in pursuing this very worthy investment,” said State Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston. “I grew up in Rockwood and I know how much our residents value our community center. These funds will enable needed repairs to be made to the swimming pool and the building. In addition, ADA modifications to the restrooms, parking, access paths, signage, water fountains, and counters will enable greater access for everyone to enjoy these recreational facilities.”

"The Rockwood Community Center plays an important role in bringing citizens and children together to engage in recreational sports and physical activity," said State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston. "These funds will go a long way towards big improvements for the community center. I congratulate our local officials who were instrumental in helping secure these funds."

Town of Rogersville

$500,000 has been awarded to the Town of Rogersville for improvements at Rogersville City Park. The project includes construction of an ADA-compliant concession/restroom facility (approx. 54’ x 40’); construction of an ADA-compliant restroom (approx. 32’ x 25’); construction of an ADA-compliant playground (approx. 3,000 sq. ft.); ADA-compliant walkways; and striping/signage for ADA-compliant parking.

“Rogersville City Park is a vital asset to the Rogersville area,” said State Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville. “I am excited for this grant opportunity and look forward to the benefits it will provide for all Hawkins County residents.”

“Safe, well-equipped playgrounds where kids and adults of all ages and abilities can exercise make a huge quality-of-life difference," said State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol. "I am very pleased these improvements have been funded and appreciate the hard work done by our local officials in submitting successful grant applications. I look forward to seeing the improvements which will be made as a result of this grant.”

City of South Pittsburg

$1,571,556.50 has been awarded to the City of South Pittsburg for the creation of a new park – River Park – to be located at U.S. Highway 72. The project includes development of a 16.2-acre park accessed via Willow Avenue, including engineering; permitting; site preparation; electrical servicing; water/sewer connections; driveway; parking lot; sidewalks; kayak launch; dog park; event lawn/sitting grove; sports field; restrooms; stormwater vegetation/drainage; and signage.

“Providing quality recreational opportunities for residents to enjoy is very important,” said State Rep. Iris Rudder, R-Winchester. “The addition of River Park to South Pittsburg will provide more green space for the health and enjoyment of our citizens for generations to come. I am tremendously grateful for TDEC’s support and for the leadership of our local partners on this project.”

“Parks are a very important part of our communities," said State Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma. "I am very pleased these funds are available to improve our local parks which serve as wonderful outdoor spaces for our residents, improve the quality of life for our citizens, and promote outdoor activity. I congratulate our local officials who were instrumental in helping secure these funds.”

City of Springfield

$500,000 has been awarded to the City of Springfield for improvements at Garner Street Park. The project includes replacement of the playground (approx. 8,900 sq. ft.); ADA-compliant renovations to the restrooms and pavilion; and conversion of an existing tennis court into two pickleball courts.

“Parks provide our communities with a variety of valuable recreational opportunities that can improve our health and overall quality of life,” said State Rep. Sabi Kumar, R-Springfield. “These improvements to playgrounds and other amenities at the Louise Martin Community Park and Garner Street Park will benefit countless children and adults. I congratulate the cities of Greenbrier and Springfield on receiving these grants, and I look forward to the positive impacts these investments will have in the lives of residents.”

“Parks are a very important part of our communities, and I am very pleased these funds are available for these projects,” said State Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield. “They serve as a wonderful outdoor space for our residents, improving the quality of life for our citizens and promoting outdoor activity. I congratulate our local officials who were instrumental in helping secure these funds.”

Stewart County

$1,300,000 has been awarded to Stewart County for improvements at various parks and recreation areas and the creation of a new park. The project includes demolition of a deteriorated school building and construction of a restroom at Cumberland City Park; lighting and walkway repairs at Stewart County Athletic Association Fields; multipurpose fields and drainage improvements at Stewart County Community Park; playground equipment, a pavilion, and site improvements at Hickman Creek Park; improvements to restrooms and playground equipment, a splashpad, a pickleball court, a cornhole court, a volleyball court, ADA improvements, and parking improvements at Dover Park; and creation of a new park – Indian Mound Park – to be located at 1224 Highway 46 in Indian Mound and to include playground equipment and a pavilion.

“Parks provide our communities with many valuable recreational opportunities,” said State Rep. Jay Reedy, R-Erin. “These projects will improve multiple facilities across Stewart County, including establishing a new park in Indian Mound. I congratulate everyone involved in helping to secure this grant, and I look forward to the positive impact it will have in the lives of residents for generations to come.”

"This sizable grant is tremendous news for Stewart,” said State Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon. “Quality parks strengthen communities, and I am excited about how these improvements will benefit Stewart County. I appreciate the work of local officials who were instrumental in securing these funds which will greatly benefit the community.”

City of Sweetwater

$554,500 has been awarded to the City of Sweetwater for improvements at Sweetwater Recreation Complex. The project includes replastering the interior of the swimming pool; replacement of the concession stand/pool house to meet ADA requirements; replacement of concrete stairs with a 10’ wide ADA-compliant path; rebuilding the pool chemical room for ADA-compliance; replacement of four tennis court surfaces; conversion of one tennis court into two pickleball courts; and resurfacing of the walking track.

“The Sweetwater Recreation Complex offers many great opportunities for our community to stay active,” said State Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore. “These improvements will ensure the public is best served when they visit. I congratulate the city on receiving these funds and look forward to these projects being completed.”

“I am very pleased this grant has been awarded to Sweetwater to upgrade the recreational facilities at Sweetwater Recreation Complex,” said State Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville. “This project will upgrade the recreational facilities at this cherished community asset. This complex is very important to our community, and I greatly look forward to seeing the improvements take shape. I congratulate our local officials who were instrumental in securing these funds.”

City of Winchester

$475,000 has been awarded to the City of Winchester for improvements at City Park. The project includes lighting for the ball fields and ADA-compliant restrooms.

“These improvements to our ball fields will provide more opportunities for children to be active and have fun,” said State Rep. Iris Rudder, R-Winchester. “These upgrades will help ensure that even more people can continue to enjoy the wonderful amenities that we have right here in Winchester. I appreciate the dedicated work of everyone involved in securing this substantial investment for our community and I look forward to seeing these projects completed.”

“Parks are a very important part of our communities," said State Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma. "I am very pleased these funds are available to improve our local parks which serve as wonderful outdoor spaces for our residents, improve the quality of life for our citizens, and promote outdoor activity. I congratulate our local officials who were instrumental in helping secure these funds.”