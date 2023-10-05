Tai Ji Men Brings a Fusion of Eastern and Western Arts to the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts in California
On October 6-7, 2023, in NorCal, and October 15, 2023, in SoCal, the Tai Ji Men Cultural Public Benefit Shows "Back to the Origin" and "Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World" will grace the stages in the United States. The performances harmoniously fuse elements of ancient martial arts with Eastern and Western arts, inviting audiences to embark on an in-depth exploration of the 6,000-year legacy of the Tai Ji Men culture.
Performances in San Jose
★ October 6 (Friday)
Theme: Back to the Origin
Time: 7 - 9 p.m.
★October 7th (Saturday)
Theme: Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World
Time: 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.
Venue: San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
Address: 255 S Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA 95113
Reserve free tickets at: https://www.taijimen.org/events/sj-opening
Performances in Pasadena
★October 15th (Sunday)
Theme: Back to the Origin
Time: 2 – 4 p.m.
Theme: Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World
Time: 7 – 10 p.m.
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Address: 300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101
Reserve free tickets at: https://www.taijimen.org/events/la-opening
"Back to the Origin" is an exhilarating voyage across time and space, a culturally classics equivalent to The Wizard of Oz, The Little Prince, and Harry Potter of the western world. Set against the backdrop of the universe's origins, it transports audiences of the 21st century on a quest for the true essence of life. Making its debut in the U.S., this play seamlessly weaves together the profound philosophy of Tai Ji Men with awe-inspiring visual effects.
In "Cultural Gems: Love and Prayers for the World," audiences can expect a captivating blend of culture, art, music, and drama. The performance will feature thrilling drum and flag presentations, along with blessings from legendary ancient deities, fairies, and nymphs. It showcases a diverse range of acts, including the warrior sword dance, modern LED warriors, and contemporary dances. Notably, the Fire Phoenix, a symbol of rebirth and bravery, will debut its presentation in the United States.
The event highlights ringing of the World Love and Peace Bell that has traveled to worldwide to all six continents and the appearance of the Angel of Love. These elements aim to inspire the audience to collectively send blessings to the world and ignite the energies of love, conscience, and peace.
It's also worth to mention that all the individuals involved in the production, including actors and behind-the-scene personnel, are amateur volunteers from various walks of life rather than professional actors. Under the guidance of Tai Ji Men Shifu Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the volunteers collaborated to manage the entire production process that involved scripts, costume making, headpieces, set props, makeup, and the creation of over 20 original musical compositions.
The Tai Ji Men Cultural Show conducts events of public services that offer the community a unique experience compared to typical commercial shows. It involves more than 600 Tai Ji Men disciples from different countries including France, Holland, Canada, Taiwan, and various states in America. These volunteers are of different ages ranging from 8 to 72 and have willingly taken time off from work, paid for their own travel expenses, and spent weekends, holidays, and time away from work or school to commit to extensive practices.
At the age of 9, Yun-Jin demonstrated remarkable perseverance by taking the bus to practice at 5:00 a.m. every weekend during the hot summer months, and even continued to practice after school. Wei-Xing, the project manager of Technology Public Relations, noted that practicing under the scorching sun posed a physical challenge, but all the disciples shared a common belief. They hoped that through their performance, they could spread the message of love and conscience and ultimately foster a world free from disputes.
Tai Ji Men has traveled to over 100 countries across six continents and has performed for over 3,000 cultural events for the benefit of the public. They are renowned for bringing inspirations, touching souls, and spreading positive energy filled with love, conscience, and peace. Anthony Williams, Mayor of Washington, D.C., has commended them as "Goodwill Ambassadors for International Peace."
In the year 2000, tickets to their performance at the Sydney Opera House in Australia were all claimed in two days. One dedicated fan traveled from Melbourne and held a "TAI JI MEN TICKET WANTED PLEASE" sign all day, which was just an indication of the popularity of the event. In 2001, at the World International Wushu Championships Grand Final, they were awarded the "World's Best" Gold Medal for their outstanding performances. Chief Judge Sou Sawamura exclaimed, "Tai Ji Men's mastery of martial arts is truly breathtaking." In 2016, their show was broadcast live on the ABC television network. Mutong Sun, a member of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Promotion Committee, expressed that seeing the show was "the greatest blessing of his life."
About Tai Ji Men
Tai Ji Men is an international, non-profit cultural organization dedicated to preserving the Tai Ji Men culture and promoting the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of people worldwide. In the year 2000, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, established two Tai Ji Men Academies in California. This year, in October, Dr. Hong will be hosting the inauguration of a new academies in Santa Clara and Pasadena of California respectively. Over an extended period, Dr. Hong has led Tai Ji Men disciples and members of the Federation of World Peace and Love on self-funded tours across six continents to promote a culture of peace rooted in love and conscience. Dr. Hong played a pivotal role in establishing the United Nations' International Day of Conscience and received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from U.S. President Joe Biden in March of this year. This award recognized the 1.2 million hours that Dr. Hong and members of the Federation of World Peace and Love have dedicated to the United States.
