Halo Investing Appoints Hashbeer Ali as Executive Vice President - Institutional Sales, Middle East & Africa

CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Investing (“Halo”), an award-winning platform for Protective Investments™, is delighted to announce the appointment of Hashbeer Ali as Executive Vice President – Institutional Sales for the Middle East & Africa at Halo Investing MEA Ltd., a regulated entity by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority. With a career spanning more than two decades in banking and derivatives sales, Hashbeer brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Halo team.



Mr. Ali’s extensive career in the financial industry has been marked by a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of derivatives markets. His background includes notable engagements with local banks, where he played a pivotal role in shaping and executing derivative strategies. His proven track record of delivering exceptional results and building strong client relationships aligns seamlessly with Halo Investing’s mission to grow access to innovative investment solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hashbeer Ali to the Halo family,” said Sadiq Hussain, Senior Executive Officer. “His impressive background and industry knowledge will be instrumental in advancing our institutional sales efforts and driving our mission to revolutionize the way structured investment products are accessed and managed.”

Hashbeer Ali’s appointment reinforces Halo Investing’s commitment to building a team of industry leaders dedicated to delivering cutting-edge investment solutions to clients throughout the Middle East and Africa. His role as Executive Vice President – Institutional Sales will encompass developing and executing strategic sales initiatives while strengthening Halo’s presence in the institutional marketplace.

“I am excited to join Halo Investing, a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the structured investment space,” Hashbeer Ali commented. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to Halo’s continued growth and success.”

Hashbeer Ali’s addition to the Halo team is a significant milestone, marking the company’s ongoing expansion and dedication to providing institutional clients with access to innovative and tailored investment solutions.

About Halo Investing

Halo Investing MEA Ltd. (“Halo MEA”) is licensed and regulated by Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”). Halo MEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halo Investing, Inc. and authorized to provide financial services to professional clients and market counterparties only. Halo MEA acts solely as a distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured product. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.ae.

