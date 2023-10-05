NA Chairman receives outgoing Lao ambassador

VIETNAM, October 5 - HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ received Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Sengphet Houngboungnuang in Hà Nội on Thursday, lauding the outgoing diplomat’s significant contributions to relations between the two countries and the two parliaments.

Congratulating his guest on having excellently fulfilled duties, Huệ said during the ambassador’s term in Việt Nam, despite complex developments in the region and the world as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, and peoples of Việt Nam and Laos have been increasingly reinforced.

He noted Sengphet Houngboungnuang has helped promote the substantive, practical, and fruitful ties between the two parliaments, especially in the activities marking the countries’ Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022. The NAs of Việt Nam and Laos have also maintained frequent mutual visits at all levels while sharing experience in institutional building, socioeconomic development, and defence-security safeguarding.

The Vietnamese NA supports and is ready to assist and share experience with its Lao counterpart so that the Lao side will successfully host the high-level conference among the parliaments of Cambodia, Laos, and Việt Nam in Vientiane in early this December, and the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) in October 2024, the top legislator affirmed.

Agreeing with his host, the ambassador said relations between the two countries, including the parliaments, have continued to be enhanced and develop well.

He considered the newly established bilateral cooperation mechanisms, the cooperation between the countries’ Parties, NAs and Governments, as well as the cooperation mechanism among Cambodia, Laos and Việt Nam as critically important to the friendship and partnerships among the three Indochinese nations.

The ambassador also took this occasion to thank the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for consistently supporting and assisting Laos during the struggle for national liberation in the past along with national development efforts at present, which he said demonstrates the special solidarity between the two countries.

Chairman Hue noted that aside from its own efforts, the achievements Việt Nam has gained are also partly attributable to the solidarity, cooperation, and assistance of neighbouring countries and international friends.

The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always keep in mind and appreciate the support and assistance from Laos, he said, adding the special bonds between the countries are a priceless asset needing to be further maintained and promoted. — VNS