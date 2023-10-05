Việt Nam, Singapore hold 14th defence policy dialogue

VIETNAM, October 5 -

HÀ NỘI — The 14th defence policy dialogue between Việt Nam and Singapore took place under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến and Singaporean Permanent Secretary for Defence Chan Heng Kee in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Chiến said 2023 is a special year when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and 10 years of the strategic partnership, based on which defence cooperation has become increasingly substantive and effective.

Echoing the view, Chang said bilateral defence cooperation has substantially contributed to the strategic partnership, and that defence ties have continued developing strongly, especially since the signing of the agreement on bilateral defence cooperation in February 2022 and the cooperation plan for 2023-25 in November the same year.

At the dialogue, the two sides discussed the international and regional situations and issues of common concern. They highly valued the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and ASEAN-led mechanisms.

Chiến emphasised Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, along with the “four no’s” defence policy – no military alliances, no siding with one country against another, no foreign military bases or use of the Vietnamese territory to oppose other countries, and no use of force or threat to use force in international relations.

Regarding the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue, Việt Nam's consistent viewpoint is to persistently resolve differences by peaceful means and on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he added.

The two officials said that on the basis of the signed documents and agreements, bilateral defence cooperation has continued to be carried out effectively and obtained positive results, especially all-level mutual visits, effectively maintained consultation and dialogue mechanisms, training cooperation, experience and information sharing, exchanges of young officers, and cooperation between military services and arms.

They agreed to keep making efforts to promote defence ties in the time ahead, with a focus on increasing delegation exchanges at all levels, especially high levels, to consult with each other and share viewpoints on issues of common concern and cooperation orientations in a timely manner; continuing to perfect cooperation frameworks and mechanisms; and boosting personnel training and collaboration between the countries’ naval and air forces.

Both sides also agreed to strengthen partnerships in potential areas such as cybersecurity, digital transformation, military medicine, defence industry, and legal affairs while continuing to consult with and support each other at multilateral forums and mechanisms led by ASEAN so as to make important contributions to the consolidation of ASEAN’s centrality.

On this occasion, Chiến invited leaders of the Singaporean Ministry of Defence and businesses from the city state to attend the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024.

Concluding the dialogue, Chiến and Chan witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief between the Office of the National Committee for Incident and Disaster Response, Search and Rescue of Việt Nam and the Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre of Singapore. — VNS