Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,471 in the last 365 days.

The Fremont Company’s Paisley Farm Launches Jarred Cinnamon Sliced Apples

FREMONT, Ohio, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embracing the vibrant flavors of Fall, Paisley Farm, a distinguished brand under The Fremont Company, is proud to unveil its latest addition: Sliced Apples with Cinnamon in a shelf-stable glass jar. Paisley Farm, renowned for its iconic bean salad and pickled vegetables, continues to delight consumers with top-quality, year-round seasonal classics.

Chris Smith, President of The Fremont Company, shares, “The timeless pairing of apples and cinnamon was a natural progression for Paisley Farm. We're dedicated to enriching our product lineup with high-quality seasonal favorites that customers can savor throughout the year.”

These delectable cinnamon sliced apples are conveniently ready for consumption straight from the jar. They can also be enjoyed as a warm topping for ice cream or a refreshing addition to salads. What was once a homemade treat is now available in a consistently delicious, convenient package.

Celebrate the flavors of the season with Paisley Farm's Cinnamon Sliced Apples – a taste of autumn, any time you desire.

About The Fremont Company
The Fremont Company is a fourth-generation owned family company. The Fremont Company has over 100 years’ experience in the manufacturing of tomato-based sauces, fermented and pickled vegetables, fruits and other specialty foods. www.fremontcompany.com

Contact:
info@FremontCompany.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

The Fremont Company’s Paisley Farm Launches Jarred Cinnamon Sliced Apples

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more