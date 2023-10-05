The Fremont Company’s Paisley Farm Launches Jarred Cinnamon Sliced Apples

FREMONT, Ohio, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embracing the vibrant flavors of Fall, Paisley Farm, a distinguished brand under The Fremont Company, is proud to unveil its latest addition: Sliced Apples with Cinnamon in a shelf-stable glass jar. Paisley Farm, renowned for its iconic bean salad and pickled vegetables, continues to delight consumers with top-quality, year-round seasonal classics.



Chris Smith, President of The Fremont Company, shares, “The timeless pairing of apples and cinnamon was a natural progression for Paisley Farm. We're dedicated to enriching our product lineup with high-quality seasonal favorites that customers can savor throughout the year.”

These delectable cinnamon sliced apples are conveniently ready for consumption straight from the jar. They can also be enjoyed as a warm topping for ice cream or a refreshing addition to salads. What was once a homemade treat is now available in a consistently delicious, convenient package.

Celebrate the flavors of the season with Paisley Farm's Cinnamon Sliced Apples – a taste of autumn, any time you desire.

About The Fremont Company

The Fremont Company is a fourth-generation owned family company. The Fremont Company has over 100 years’ experience in the manufacturing of tomato-based sauces, fermented and pickled vegetables, fruits and other specialty foods. www.fremontcompany.com

Contact:

info@FremontCompany.com