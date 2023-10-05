Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Size is Predicted to Achieve USD 15 Billion by 2030, Showing Steady Growth at a 3.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Silicon wafer production and demand are growing due to increased demand for compound semiconductors, analog optics, power devices, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and discrete semiconductors.

New York, United States, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wafers of silicon are essential to the semiconductor industry. Every chip manufacturer is required to purchase them in at least one size. Vendors of silicon wafers create and sell raw silicon wafers to chipmakers, who transform them into chips. “Consumer electronics account for the largest market share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6%,” said Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Key Drivers

Silicon wafer production and demand are growing due to increased demand for compound semiconductors, analog optics, power devices, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and discrete semiconductors. This development is also causing many market sellers to increase their capacity and purchase new equipment. In addition, the number of volume semiconductor fabs has risen during the past decade.

Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) predicts that silicon wafer exports for semiconductor applications will surpass 17,600 million square inches (MSI) in 2025, up from 11,810 MSI in 2019. Discrete component makers accounted for nearly 44% of wafer capabilities over the past decade, producing a significant demand for consumables.

Growth Opportunities

The market potential for a new variety of products that can be utilized in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and next-generation sensors has increased due to efforts to improve silicon wafers' technical performance. These improvements have been carried about as a result of efforts to enhance the technical performance of silicon wafers. In addition, the use of advanced wafers in consumer electronics is growing. The enormous revenue potential of the silicon wafer industry is supported by the numerous applications for memory and logic circuits currently in use. Such potentials create immense growth opportunities for the market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the shareholder in the global semiconductor silicon wafer market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Due to the cyclical resumption of growth in the semiconductor industry and the construction of manufacturing facilities in the region, the Asia-Pacific semiconductor silicon wafer market is likely to have strong growth. The financial assistance provided by Asian governments to this industry plays a crucial role in its expansion. China has established the National Integrated Circuit Sector Investment Fund, which promotes the development of the semiconductor industry through research and local projects.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%, during the forecast period. As fabless semiconductor businesses are the primary clients of semiconductor foundries and wafer players, North America is anticipated to be a significant revenue contributor to the market.

The rising demand for electric vehicles, clean energy, expanding data centers, 5G, and automated manufacturing in Europe, which requires electronic components and is therefore likely to drive the semiconductor silicon wafer market, has increased the demand for semiconductor silicon wafers.

Key Highlights

The global semiconductor silicon wafer market size is expected to reach USD 15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is expected to reach USD 15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030). By diameter, the global semiconductor silicon wafer market is segmented into less than 150 mm, 200 mm, and 300 mm and above. 300 mm and above accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

By product, the global semiconductor silicon wafer market is segmented into logic, memory, analog, and other products. The memory segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global semiconductor silicon wafer market’s major key players are SOITEC SA, Shin-Etsu Handotai, Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd, Globalwafers Co. Ltd, Okmetic Inc., Wafer Works Corporation, SUMCO Corporation, and Episil-Precision Inc.

Market News

In June 2022 - Siltronic issued its first ESG-linked promissory note with success. In a challenging capital market situation, the Group acquired €300 million on advantageous terms. The profits will be used for general corporate financing and investments in strategic expansion. The promissory note's interest rate depends on Siltronic's sustainability KPI.

In June 2022 - Okmetic participated in the EU-wide Position II project that comprised 43 partners and 12 countries. The project's objective was to build smart catheters and implants for the next generation by introducing open technology platforms for miniaturization, in-tip AD conversion, wireless communication, MEMS transducer technology, and encapsulation. These platforms are accessible to many users and apps.

Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market: Segmentation

By Diameter

Less than 150 mm

200 mm

300 mm and above

By Products

Logic

Memory

Analog

Other Products

By Applications

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Telecommunication

Automotive

Other Applications

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

