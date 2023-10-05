Hypochlorite Bleaches Market Set to Reach US$ 516.11 Million by 2033 with a 5.4% CAGR from 2023 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global hypochlorite bleaches market is poised for substantial growth due to the expanding healthcare industry and rising concerns about pathogen contamination. North America leads in revenue share, driven by the region's robust marketing and research efforts

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to forecasts, the hypochlorite bleaches market is expected to be US$ 305.03 million in 2023 and US$ 516.11 million by 2033.



The demand for water treatment operations in the area has been exacerbated by increased industrial activity and pollution. The market is projected to rise due to the increased demand for clean and drinkable water in the area due to growing consumer awareness of healthy living.

New laws governing the water quality of home pools raise public awareness of conditions including cryptosporidiosis and shigellosis. More hypochlorite bleach chemicals are used for residential pool water treatment due to the increased need for easy preservation.

Market Challenges

The hazardous nature of hypochlorite bleaches is a key commercial limitation for the worldwide market for these products. Both sodium and calcium hypochlorites are recognized to have corrosive qualities. Hypochlorite exposure results in ulcers, skin, eye irritation, and corrosive damage to the gastrointestinal tract. The aspect mentioned above is anticipated to hinder the market.

Regional Aspect

North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa comprise the worldwide hypochlorite bleaches market. Due to this area's expanding pharmaceutical and water treatment industries, North America is predicted to lead the global market. Due to its extensive paper manufacturing, China had the most impact on expanding the hypochlorite bleaches market in Asia.

It is also anticipated that Japan is the key engine powering the continuous expansion of the global paper industry. Such factors drive the demand for hypochlorite bleaches for pulp and paper applications in the coming years.

Key Takeaways

The hypochlorite bleaches business had a valuation of US$ 305.03 million in 2022.

The hypochlorite bleaches business was expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2018 to 2022.

North America's hypochlorite bleaches market expanded at a share of 23.1% in 2022.

Europe's hypochlorite bleaches market had a 27.3% share in 2022. The main producers are increasing their production capacity in response to the rising demand for and use of bleaches.

“The study reveals that these bleaches continue to gain traction in sectors such as healthcare, sanitation, and textiles due to their effective disinfection and stain-removing properties. The research underscores the significant growth potential and increasing demand for hypochlorite bleaches globally," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitors Winning Strategies & Recent Developments:

A joint venture between Union Chlorine L.L.C. and FATA SpA was established in August 2018 to produce 70 MT of caustic soda daily. The plant also generates hydrochloric acid and sodium hypochlorite in Phase I, with additional products aimed at the oil and gas industry planned for Phase II.

In May 2017, KLJ Organic and Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company established a joint venture that would aid both businesses in growing their chlor-alkali markets in the Middle East and Gulf nations. Caustic soda, calcium chloride, sodium hypochlorite, and hydrochloric acid are among the company's product offerings.

Mabuhay Vinyl Corporation (MVC) boosted the capacity of its Iligan Plant's caustic soda and chlorine output by 68% in April 2022 at an investment expenditure of P630M. Related facilities for derivatives, such as liquid chlorine and hydrochloric acid, are part of the expansion.





Key Players in the Global Market

Lion Apparel, Inc.

Shijiazhuang Xinlongwei Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shouguang Tianwei Chemical Co. Ltd.

Ecoviz Kft

JSC AVANGARD

SAI CHEM CORPORATION

Tianjin Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Union Overseas Enterprise Ltd.

United ChloroParaffin Pvt. Ltd.

Mabuhay Vinyl Corporation

Key segmentation

By Product Type:

Sodium Hypochlorite

Bleaching

Surface Purification

Odor Removal

Water Disinfection

Calcium Hypochlorite

Potassium Hypochlorite

Lithium Hypochlorite

By End-Use:

Healthcare

Domestic Uses

Laundry

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





