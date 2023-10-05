DIAGNOS AI Retina Analysis is being deployed across Canada’s Largest Specialist Care Provider in Diabetes & Endocrinology

BROSSARD, Quebec, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a Canadian corporation active in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce the commencement of its innovative deployment in an advanced screening program at Canada’s foremost specialist care provider in diabetes and endocrinology.



The screening program is being led by DIAGNOS’ exclusive Canadian distribution partner, Labtician Ophthalmics, a Canadian-based world-leading provider and manufacturer of medical devices and pharmaceutical eye care products, with support from the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network, a national federally-funded organization focused on helping scale Canada’s most promising health care technologies.

"At DIAGNOS we are dedicated to using AI to transform healthcare and safeguard the well-being of individuals at risk of vision impairment due to diabetes and hypertension. We are delighted to announce this partnership in Canada," said Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS. He continued, "Our AI technology for retina analysis will enable healthcare professionals at the points of care to detect early signs of diabetic retinopathy and hypertensive retinopathy, allowing for timely interventions and the prevention of blindness. Together, we are advancing patient care and setting new standards in the management of these critical conditions."

The partner’s Endocrinologists, many of whom are nationally renowned for their areas of expertise, are supported by an interdisciplinary team of highly qualified Physician Assistants, Diabetes Educators (Registered Nurses, Registered Dietitians, Pharmacists), Optometrists, Chiropodists and Clinical Research Professionals. The partner has 13 clinics, 20 clinical research sites, and provide care to over 77,000 patients across Canada annually.

The CAN Health Network’s primary goals are to create economic prosperity by scaling Canadian technology companies and stimulating the creation of domestic Canadian jobs. It does this by helping companies overcome the most common barriers they face in the adoption of new technologies in the Canadian healthcare system.

“Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness among working-age adults. Early detection is the key to properly managing this disease,” said Dr. Dante Morra, Chair, CAN Health Network. “But there are many barriers to administering effective assessments. Early results indicate this program is overcoming those barriers. DIAGNOS’ groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence is an instrumental tool in supporting patient care by making it accessible for the Canadian population and scalable for healthcare providers.”



DIAGNOS' AI-driven retina analysis platform is designed to revolutionize the diagnosis and monitoring of retinal conditions, especially for individuals affected by diabetes and hypertension. By implementing state-of-the-art AI algorithms, DIAGNOS' platform empowers healthcare professionals to detect retinal changes in their early stages, allowing for timely intervention and prevention of vision loss.

This collaboration underscores the synergy between DIAGNOS' expertise in AI-driven healthcare solutions, Labtician Ophthalmics devotion to providing world-class eye care services, diabetic clinics' dedication to providing accessible and comprehensive care for patients with diabetes and endocrine disorders, and the CAN Health Network’s commitment to supporting Canada’s leading technology companies. By combining cutting-edge technology with medical expertise, the partnership aims to profoundly impact the lives of patients across Canada.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at www.DIAGNOS.com and www.sedar.com

About Labtician Ophthalmics

Labtician Ophthalmics, Labtician Ophthalmics, a manufacturer and commercial partner for eye care products and services is dedicated to advancing visual health, facilitating growth and inspiring action within the eye care industry.

Additional information is available at https://www.labtician.com

About the CAN Health Network

The CAN Health Network is a Canada-first approach to technology adoption. It helps break down barriers to scaling in the healthcare system and provides an environment for companies to scale to their full potential. Currently operating in Ontario, Wester and Atlantic Canada, the CAN Health Network was recently awarded $30 million by the Government of Canada as part of Budget 2022 to expand into Quebec, the Territories and with Indigenous Communities.

To learn more about the CAN Health Network, visit https://canhealthnetwork.ca/

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

