Mobile Logistics Robot Market Size is projected to reach $11,269.1 Million by 2025 | Growing at a CAGR of 21.2%

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Mobile Logistics Robot Market by Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Factory/Warehouse, Hospitality, and Others) and Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & DE palletizing, Transportation, and Packaging): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025

The global mobile logistics robot market was valued at $2,420.7 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,269.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025

Mobile logistics robots are automated machines that improve the efficiency of logistics operations. The use of robots in logistic networks serves as an efficient alternative to the customary belt-based transportation system. These robots are intelligent devices equipped with sensors, manipulators, control systems, power supply, and software to perform a task with increased efficiency. Integration of warehouse and robotics technology has helped to ensure that there is accuracy and automation while increasing the warehouse storage space and operation efficiency.

The evolution of the logistic robotic setup as per business requirements has reduced the associated time losses and theft intimidations. For instance, according to the International Federation of Robotics, mobile logistics robot industry experienced robust growth in 2017 with 69,000 units installed, which involves 162% increase over 2016. A total of 485,000 units are estimated to be sold between 2019 and 2021. This increases the CAGR by 18%. Moreover, the logistics robots are expected to be equipped with features such as active binocular 3D cameras & fish eye cameras, ultrasonic sensors, 10 hours battery life, 50 kg capacity payload, and fleet management software & cloud services.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the mobile logistics robots industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, mobile logistics robots market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the mobile logistics robots industry include:

• Clearpath Robotics Inc

• Aethon (St Engineering Ltd)

• Mobile Industrial Robot Aps (Teradyne, Inc.)

• Fetch Robotics, Inc

• Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (Omron Corporation)

• Kuka Ag

• Asic Robotics Ag

• Savioke

• Amazon Robotics

• Greyorange

Top Impacting Factors:

The factors such as increase in need for safety among workers in the workplace, rise in demand from online retailers, high initial acquisition cost, challenges in working in untested environment, and emergence of industry 4.0 into logistics and warehousing are expected to significantly affect the growth of the global mobile logistics robot market. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the mobile logistics robot market growth.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the mobile logistics robots market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mobile logistics robots market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing mobile logistics robots market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the mobile logistics robots market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global mobile logistics robots market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

