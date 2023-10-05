by 2031, Cementitious Flooring Market Expected to Reach USD 2 Billion, Growing at A CAGR of 5.9% 2022-2031

cementitious flooring market is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cementitious Flooring Market," The cementitious flooring market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global cementitious flooring market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the epoxy segment has dominated the cementitious flooring market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-user industries, the commercial segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the global cementitious flooring market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the cementitious flooring industry.

The cementitious flooring market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

In-depth global cementitious flooring market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

The Global Cementitious Flooring Market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing demand from the construction industry, growing investment in infrastructure, and increasing demand for cementitious flooring in residential applications.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

Recent studies have shown that the Global Cementitious Flooring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry, growing investment in infrastructure and increasing demand for cementitious flooring in residential applications.

Growth of the population, combined with the construction of new business centers, such as offices, factories, warehouses, sports complexes, hospitality, has prompted the deployment of compact and efficient decor systems. The restoration business continues to benefit from a strong housing market, which includes rise in home building, sales, and equity.

Moreover, rise in expenditure by governments and private construction companies on remodeling and repairing of houses is anticipated to drive the cementitious flooring market growth. Furthermore, increased focus on sustainable development is driving the demand for cementitious flooring solutions that are relatively eco-friendly. This has encouraged key players to innovate and develop ecofriendly cementitious floorings, thereby providing lucrative growth opportunities.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into concrete, epoxy, polyurethane, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, various manufacturers in the cementitious flooring market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted the sales of cementitious flooring companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials also constricted supply of cementitious flooring, which negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of cementitious flooring companies.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲

The major players studied in the Global Cementitious Flooring Market include 3M, Sika AG, BASF SE, Ardex Group, Mapei, Bostik, Fosroc International, Apar Industries, Tarkett, and Chengdu ZYX Building Materials Co. Ltd. These companies are focusing on providing innovative products and services to enhance their market penetration.

Major players have adopted product launch and acquisition as a key strategy to sustain the competition and improve the product portfolio. For instance, in June 2022, Sherwin-Williams acquired Gross & Perthun GmbH which is recognized as a German based developer, manufacturer and distributor of coatings primarily for heavy equipment and transportation industries. The acquisition aim to drive the sustainability transformation of coating industry.

𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Cementitious Flooring Market including market size, market segmentation, key trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and key strategies adopted by the major players in the market.

