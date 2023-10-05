The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards Becomes Autism Certified, Joins City-Wide Accessibility Movement

The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards becomes a Certified Autism Center™ and joins High Point's greater initiative to become a Certified Autism Desination™.

HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) receives autism-specific training and certification from The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and becomes a Certified Autism Center™. This designation is awarded to organizations that have proven their ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive environment for autistic individuals.

To earn this designation, TAG staff completed a comprehensive training program to ensure they are equipped with the proper skills and resources to accommodate the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and provide the best experience possible for all guests.

“Art is for everyone, and at The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards, we are committed to serving our entire community,” Teresa Loflin, TAG Communications and Marketing Director, said. “We believe that our world is a better place when everyone is welcomed and included. We recognize that there is more we can do as a community to ensure that autistic visitors feel not only welcome but also safe and fully included in everything we have to offer at TAG. Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is a significant step toward achieving this goal. It reflects our dedication to welcoming every member of our community and inviting them to experience the richness of art and culture that TAG has to offer."

To fund this certification, TAG received a grant from Visit High Point. TAG’s achievement is part of a larger initiative in High Point to further enhance its Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD). This designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. To learn about all the certified options, visit https://visithighpoint.com/autism-travel.

As part of their commitment to creating an accessible environment, TAG will offer a variety of inclusive options and accommodations. The gallery plans to offer specific classes and workshops for both children and adults. A hands-on studio with a variety of manipulatives is available for those with sensory sensitivities. The gallery is also equipped with other sensory-friendly tools, such as wobble stools and fidget spinners.

“We’re excited to celebrate TAG’s accomplishment, and we look forward to seeing the impact that their accessibility offerings will have on both their guests and the community,” Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman, said. “We applaud TAG’s efforts to offer a more inclusive experience for all its guests and recognize the great impact this certification has on helping High Point reach its goal of becoming a CAD.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About TAG

The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards (TAG) provides visual art exhibits and educational experiences to enrich the entire community. TAG presents ongoing exhibitions featuring solo and group shows. TAG also offers a variety of art classes and summer camps.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.