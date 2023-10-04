Chief Advancement Officer appointed to the role

Margo Powell joins La Trobe from Queensland University of Technology, where she currently leads a large team as Executive Director, Advancement.

Margo has more than 20 years’ experience in not-for-profit organisations across the arts, health and medical research, and higher education sectors.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar AO, congratulated Margo Powell on her achievement.

“I warmly welcome Margo Powell to La Trobe as Chief Advancement Officer; an important leadership role for the University which oversees our fundraising and alumni engagement programs,” Professor Dewar said.

“Margo joins La Trobe during a significant phase of our ambitious Make the Difference campaign, which aims to raise $200 million by 2027.

“Her leadership will be critical in maintaining the strong momentum we have developed in recent years to increase engagement with our alumni and take our fundraising program to the next level.”

Margo Powell said she was delighted to have been appointed as La Trobe’s Chief Advancement Officer.

“I’m thrilled at the prospect of leading La Trobe’s alumni and advancement team and collaborating closely with the senior leadership team, University Council and extensive alumni community to help realise the University’s strategic ambitions,” Margo said.

“As someone deeply committed to diversity and inclusion and the transformative role that universities play in our communities, I am very excited to be joining La Trobe early next year.”

Margo Powell will commence in the role on 15 January 2024.

