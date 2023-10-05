CFA Society Toronto 66th Annual Investment Dinner

Insight on How Generative AI Will Change Our World

Toronto, ON, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, more than 700 professionals from Toronto’s investment and financial services community attended CFA Society Toronto’s marquee event - the 66th Annual Investment Dinner. This year, we welcomed guest speaker, Ajay Agrawal, founder of Toronto's Creative Destruction Lab, which boasts one of the greatest concentrations of AI start-ups of any program on earth. Ajay led an engaging discussion on what exactly is going on with AI and why it is now at the top of the agenda for so many companies and industry professionals.

The session was moderated by Heather Cooke, CFA, Board Director, CFA Society Toronto. She helped navigate questions about how to distinguish between what's real and what's hype.

"It was a great pleasure to share my perspectives on the economics of Artificial Intelligence and how this rapidly advancing technology is impacting business and society. With an audience as large and as connected to our Financial Sector, this was a great opportunity to engage on topics related to how we can all embrace and manage the quickly growing AI sector." said Ajay Agrawal.

“This was a learning event for me and all the attendees. Ajay shared insights that gave us a new perspective on AI and how it has and will continue to impact our lives, both at work and beyond. It was a privilege to share the stage with him.” Said Heather Cooke, CFA, Board Director, CFA Society Toronto.

As always, we asked the audience topical questions on how AI has intersected their world.

Do you have experience with ChatGPT and/or any other language model?

Yes 55.83% A little bit 20.42% No 23.75%

Have you used ChatGPT for work related tasks?

Yes 42.32% No 57.68%

Does your work/organization have an articulate AI Strategy?

Yes 20.25% No 65.40% CHATGPT and/or AI are banned for use at work 14.35%

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto is the largest Society in over 160 global financial markets representing the interests of more than 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

