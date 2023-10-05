Elizabeth Aguilera Teams Up With CelebrityPress® to Co-Author, “Success Redefined” with Jack Canfield

Elizabeth Aguilera

WAYNE , PA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Aguilera, a seasoned Life Mastery Consultant, has signed a publishing deal with CelebrityPress®. She will be co-authoring the eagerly anticipated book titled, "Success Redefined” alongside acclaimed author Jack Canfield. The book is scheduled for release in 2024 and promises transformative insights into achieving success and fulfillment.

With years dedicated to studying and implementing transformational success principles, Elizabeth Aguilera has become a highly sought-after speaker, teacher, and certified coach. Through engaging workshops and coaching programs, she empowers individuals to break free from limitations and accomplish extraordinary results.

Elizabeth's passion lies in educating her clients on unlocking their true potential and creating lives they genuinely love. Her specialization is empowering women recovering from narcissistic abuse to heal, reclaim themselves, and live the vibrant life they deserve. Elizabeth serves as a guiding light, helping clients overcome self-doubt and embrace life by design, not by default.

Her profound understanding of life's complexities stems from over three decades of experience in the corporate world, working as an IT professional. When her position was outsourced, she fearlessly ventured into successful entrepreneurship, catering to seniors and overwhelmed mothers for six remarkable years. Driven by an insatiable desire for personal growth, Elizabeth embarked on a transformative journey of self-discovery, uncovering her true essence and purpose. Applying transformational success principles to her own life, she achieved the heights she had always aspired to reach.

Today, Elizabeth wholeheartedly embraces her empathic nature, following her innate calling as a Coach, Teacher, Encourager, and Flourisher. If you seek clarity, confidence, and the next level of success while experiencing profound fulfillment in all areas of life, Elizabeth Aguilera's coaching programs provide the transformative catalyst you need.

In her leisure time, Elizabeth finds joy in singing in her church choir (mostly on key), volunteering within her local community, and doting on her sweet diva grandcat, Daisy.