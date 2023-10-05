USD 4.52 Billion Electric Kick Scooter Market to Reach by 2028 | Top key players, Growth, Trends and Industry Report

Electric Kick Scooter Market Demands

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a report entitled “Electric Kick Scooter Market.” The report states “Electric Kick Scooter Market by Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid (SLA), Lithium Ion (Li-Ion), and Others) and Voltage (Less than 25V, 25V to 50V, and More than 50V): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". As per the report, the global electric kick scooter market was valued at $2.10 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.52 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028.

This comprehensive report delves into the detailed statistics of the market by examining key segments, dynamics, regional analysis, leading players, and their business strategies to grow potentially, as well as the analysis of Porter’s five forces that help organizations overcome obstacles and identify new opportunities. The report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses, offering valuable insights into various aspects of the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11691

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 :

An electric kick-scooter, also known as an e-kick scooter or a motorized scooter, works by an electric motor that is driven by a rechargeable battery & does not exceed 500 watts1. It has a maximum speed of 24 km/h on a level surface1.

With the gradual rise in demand for eco-friendly modes of transportation, the popularity of electric kick scooters is increasing. The internet is flooded with numerous brands offering the best quality and most convenient electric scooters. These are a flexible, versatile, and trendy mode of transport. The fact that these scooters are small in size help to tackle traffic congestion. These scooters also come at an affordable price so anyone can benefit from this means of transport.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 :

Sealed lead acid (SLA)

Lithium ion (Li-Ion)

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 :

Less than 25V,

25V to 50V

More than 50V

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

Europe: (Spain, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and the remaining part of Europe)

North America: (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Latin America: (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, and the rest part of Latin America, and Africa)

Middle East: (United Arab Emirates, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the rest part of the Middle East)

Asia-Pacific: (Australia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the remaining part of Asia Pacific)

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-kick-scooter-market/purchase-options

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

GOVECS AG,

iconBIT,

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd.,

Ninebot (Segway Inc.),

Ningbo MYWAY Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (Inokim),

Niu International,

Razor USA LLC,

SWAGTRON,

Xiaomi and YADEA Technology Group Co., Ltd.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

What is the market size of the global custom manufacturing market in 2021?

What are the key winning strategies adopted by the key players?

Which top companies hold the market in the global electric kick scooter market share?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the custom manufacturing market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the custom manufacturing market?

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11691

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/03/17/2629639/0/en/Electric-Bus-Market-Size-to-Reach-439-7-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/07/25/2710192/0/en/Electric-Three-Wheeler-Market-Size-to-Reach-1-5-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/03/17/2629639/0/en/Electric-Bus-Market-Size-to-Reach-439-7-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html