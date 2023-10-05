Submit Release
Inuvo to Present at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on October 12th

LITTLE ROCK, AR, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced that Barry Lowenthal, President and Wallace Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer of Inuvo will be participating in the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida.

Presentation details are as follows:

Event:              8th Annual Dawson James Conference

Date:               Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time:               3:00 PM ET in Track One - Preserve Ballroom C

Location:         Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference. To request a meeting, please contact INUV@crescendo-ir.com. 

About Dawson James 

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology, Clean tech, and Consumer sectors. We are a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. By investing the time required to completely understand your business, we can provide an appropriate capital transaction structure and strategy including direct investment through our independent fund. Our team will assist in crafting your vision and shaping your message for the capital markets.  Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.dawsonjames.com.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz 
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8397
wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations :

David Waldman / Natalya Rudman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1020

inuv@crescendo-ir.com


