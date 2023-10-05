El Pollo Loco Names Jill Adams New Chief Marketing Officer

The appointment underscores the chains ongoing commitment to brand marketing and digital acceleration

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today the appointment of Jill Adams as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ms. Adams has spent over 14 years in the restaurant industry. She served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA® Mexican Eats, leading creative, media, loyalty, product development, and CRM. Prior to joining QDOBA® Mexican Eats, Ms. Adams worked at Jack in the Box, Inc. holding various leadership roles in field marketing, product marketing, menu strategy, integrated marketing, and innovation & growth.



Most recently Ms. Adams was the Vice President of Marketing at Mister Car Wash, the largest and only public car wash in North America with over 450 locations. While at Mister Car Wash, Ms. Adams led the launch of the company’s first mobile app and e-commerce site, doubling membership in less than 3 years. She also helped drive 10 consecutive quarters of revenue and EBITDA growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jill into her new role at the company,” El Pollo Loco CEO Larry Roberts said. “She’s a strong and engaging leader with a proven track record leading brand strategy and marketing communications to drive growth and profitability, and her skills and talents will be a vital asset to El Pollo Loco’s marketing efforts.”

In her new role as CMO, Ms. Adams will be responsible for overseeing all marketing and brand strategy functions, including menu and new product development, advertising and public relations, digital and social media and consumer engagement for El Pollo Loco’s 492 company and franchise restaurants in seven states.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained 492 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

