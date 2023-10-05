Opus Security Wins 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

Recognized as Security Orchestration Solution of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Security , a leading provider of cloud-native remediation, today announced that it has won the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for “Security Orchestration Solution of the Year.”



Today, security teams need to work with numerous engineering groups to achieve their ideal security posture. As engineers take on more significant security responsibilities, CISOs find themselves in a new role: Risk Orchestrators. This emergent role is highly distributed, involves creating effective, trustworthy, day-to-day relationships with engineering teams, is responsible for a coherent view of security risks and needs to provide actionable solutions when available.

Opus Security, which emerged from stealth just a year ago with funding led by the cybersecurity-focused VC firm YL Ventures, is a cloud-native orchestration and remediation platform that aggregates, deduplicates and prioritizes vulnerabilities to reduce the complexity of remediation into a single unified view. Built to help facilitate seamless collaboration among security and development teams, Opus accelerates cybersecurity decision-making and enables frictionless and scalable remediation orchestration.

The Opus Security Platform offers security leaders the following:

Meny Har, CEO and co-founder of Opus Security expressed his gratitude. “We are humbled and honored to receive the Security Orchestration Award, which underscores just how pervasive the issue of effective remediation orchestration has become. After working so hard to build a platform that supports organization-wide remediation through quick and easy processes, this recognition is incredibly validating and exciting for the entire Opus team. We are all very grateful.”

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, run by the Tech Breakthrough organization, is a widely recognized market intelligence platform for technology companies around the world. Its partnerships include high-profile companies such as Cisco, Dell, Philips, AT&T, HP and Comcast.

About Opus Security

Opus Security empowers security and engineering teams to orchestrate effective, collaborative and results-driven remediation. Through its SaaS remediation platform, Opus Security enables customers to aggregate, deduplicate and prioritize vulnerabilities across application security tools, cloud-native applications, and infrastructure. The Opus Security cloud-native remediation platform helps practitioners and engineers reduce remediation time from weeks or days into hours–and sometimes even minutes. Opus Security is backed by cybersecurity-focused VC firm YL Ventures, further solidifying its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of cybersecurity.

Media Contact:

Montner Tech PR

Deb Montner

dmontner@montner.com