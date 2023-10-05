South Carolina Department of Agriculture

Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 4, 2023

From Corn Mazes to Pumpkin Patches, Find Fall Agritourism in South Carolina

As the weather cools, farms across South Carolina are welcoming visitors onto their farms with a variety of fun and educational fall events.

“Agritourism continues to grow in South Carolina, and fall is a perfect time for people to get out and experience it,” said Jackie Moore, agritourism marketing specialist at the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and director of the South Carolina Agritourism Association.

The term “agritourism” covers any activity carried out on a working farm or ranch that allows the public, for recreational, entertainment, or educational purposes, to view or enjoy rural activities. Farmers often branch out into agritourism to share their passion for agriculture and diversify their farm income.

Sunflower fields are gaining popularity on the fall scene, and classics like corn mazes and pumpkin patches abound. For those who enjoy a thrill, there are spooky events like haunted mazes and hayrides. Other special farm events include fall festivals, drive-in Halloween movies, and live music.

Throughout the year, agritourism farms offer farm tours, hands-on education, overnight farm stays, trail rides, disc golf courses, bike trails, bird watching, farm-to-table dinners, wine tastings and more.

To find agritourism farms near you, visit scfarmfun.org.

