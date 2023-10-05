Engine Block Heater Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Engine Block Heater Market Share, Size, Price, Growth, Key Players, Demand, Research Report and Forecast 2023-2028

Engine Block Heater Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “Engine Block Heater Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″,, the global engine block heater market is being supported by the growing automotive engine heater market, which is projected to register a CAGR of 4% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by rising demand for vehicles in the cold countries and growing emphasis on the development of electric vehicles, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Engine block heaters, often simply referred to as block heaters, are devices designed to pre-warm the engine of a vehicle before starting it, particularly in colder climates. This pre-warming process ensures easier starts, reduced wear on engines during startup, better oil flow, and diminished emissions. These heaters can be critical in regions where temperatures plummet, making it challenging to initiate combustion in a vehicle engine due to the thickening of motor oil and the battery's reduced efficiency.
A surge in vehicle sales and ownership in regions known for harsh winters, such as Scandinavia, parts of Canada, and Northern USA, is a predominant factor propelling the engine block heater market demand. With vehicle owners increasingly becoming aware of the perks of pre-warming their engines – both in terms of engine longevity and environmental benefits – block heaters are steadily becoming a standard accessory.
Moreover, the global push for sustainability and environmental consciousness plays a vital role in the engine block heater market growth. As governments tighten emission standards, devices like engine block heaters, which assist in reducing cold-start emissions, are garnering significant attention. This reduction is crucial, as cold-starts, especially in winter, can generate up to twice the emissions compared to warm-starts.
Apart from individual vehicle owners, businesses operating large fleets, especially in colder regions, are rapidly adopting block heaters. These businesses, spanning logistics, transport, and other sectors, appreciate the value of the reduced wear on their vehicles' engines and the subsequent savings on maintenance and repair.
The evolution of the electric vehicle (EV) market further supports the engine block heater market expansion. Although EVs don't possess conventional combustion engines, the heaters can be utilised to pre-warm the battery, enhancing its efficiency and range in cold conditions.
Engine block heaters, with their myriad advantages, are gradually becoming a mainstay in regions where winters are especially harsh. Their dual benefit of enhancing engine longevity while simultaneously reducing emissions places them in a favourable position in today's eco-conscious world. In the backdrop of increasing vehicle ownership in colder regions, tightening global emission standards, and the ever-growing emphasis on sustainability, the global engine block heater market is well-poised for robust growth in the coming years.
Engine Block Heater Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
Dipstick
Engine-Warming Blankets
Oil Pan
In-Line Coolant
Bolt-on Block
Freeze Plug
Market Breakup by Sales Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Electric Vehicle
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the engine block heater market. Some of the key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
HOTSTART, Inc.
Phillips & Temro Industries (PTI)
NRF B.V.
MAHLE GmbH
Five Star Manufacturing Group, Inc.
Others
