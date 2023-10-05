TAHERI Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Taheri Law Firm Announces All-Round Carefree Package For Coaches And Agencies by providing a Legal Growth Hacking programme

Hamburg, Germany – TAHERI Rechtsanwaltskanzlei, a law firm in Hamburg, Germany, that focuses on contract law, labour law and insurance law is thrilled to announce it is now offering an all-round carefree package for agencies, consulting firms, SaaS and coaches specialising in B2B, professional services and digitalization.

The new package focuses on assisting with the navigation of essential challenges faced by B2B companies, such as legally compliant hiring and separation of employees, watertight T&Cs and customer contracts, and additionally helps company teams integrate their process as if the SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) has its own legal department.

Founder and owner of TAHERI Rechtsanwaltskanzlei, Attorney Notash Taheri, said, “I take time for my clients, from family offices, SMEs and start-ups and I am fully committed to you and your interests.”

TAHERI Rechtsanwaltskanzlei is highly experienced with a diverse range of employment law issues, from job interviews to benefits systems and company pension schemes. Attorney Notash Taheri can expertly advise both employers and employees on all aspects of employment contracts, including negotiation and drafting, as well as management contracts in German, English and Farsi/Dari.

As a lawyer and specialist in labour law, TAHERI Rechtsanwaltskanzlei advises, supports and helps its clients in all matters relating to the workplace by ensuring:

Eloquent, reliable negotiation by a professional

A free initial consultation

Fast and interactive communication

Professional advice on-site from an experienced lawyer

Representation out of court and in court

TAHERI Rechtsanwaltskanzlei understands that labour law concerns companies at all possible stages of their existence; therefore, different projects and measures aimed at other target groups require tailor-made solutions.

As a labour law attorney for companies and employers in Hamburg and the surrounding area, advising clients has proven to be just as crucial as representation. TAHERI Rechtsanwaltskanzlei sets the course during the first consultation and endeavours to continuously advocate for the best interests of its clients.

The law firm supports companies and employers in labour law in the creation, design and negotiation of employment contracts, non-competition clauses, including post-contractual ones, warnings, termination agreements and terminations. While Attorney Notash Taheri also additionally has the skills to efficiently advise managing directors and managers.

Additionally, TAHERI Rechtsanwaltskanzlei represents employers in unfair dismissal claims and vigorously advocates for their interests. The law firm is very familiar with the opposing side’s strategies and will use its negotiating skills and planning process to develop a solution that is tailored to a client’s individual interests.

About TAHERI Rechtsanwaltskanzlei

Attorney Notash Taheri is the founder and owner of the TAHERI law firm based in Neuer Wall, in the heart of Hamburg. He is a member of the Hamburg Lawyers’ Association, the German-Iranian Lawyers’ Association and the German Lawyers’ Association.

The Hamburg lawyer focuses on labour law, contract law and insurance law. He represents policyholders, companies, consumers, employees and employers, construction companies, as well as building owners and therefore knows all perspectives and strategies.

After successfully studying and completing the first state examination in Hamburg, Mr. Taheri completed his legal internship in an Anglo-Saxon commercial law firm as part of his legal traineeship and worked in the Corporate/M&A/Securities practice group. He also completed an elective placement in a medium-sized law firm with locations in Hamburg, Lübeck and Hanover and completed the second state examination with flying colours. Mr Taheri also worked in the legal department of an international shipping company and logistics group and reported directly to the group’s in-house lawyer.

With his experience from a large international business law firm, an international shipping company and a medium-sized national law firm, Mr. Taheri offers his clients a first-class service and advises them competently and reliably.

More information

To find out more about TAHERI Rechtsanwaltskanzlei and its all-round carefree package for agencies, consulting firms, SaaS and coaches specialising in B2B, please visit the website at https://ra-taheri.de/.

