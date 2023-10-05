Market Size/Share of the Recreational Vehicle Market, Valued at $117 Billion by 2031 at a 7.6% CAGR
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Recreational Vehicle Market," The recreational vehicle market was valued at $57.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $117.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.
Over the years, the popularity of recreational vehicles (RV) has increased considerably. This is attributed to their wide usage for camping, traveling, and other recreational activities. Also, the rise in trend of outing or traveling on weekends with large passenger groups is driving the demand for recreational vehicles.
RV is a new, entirely different and a revolution in the generation of vehicles and automobiles. It undeniably provides all the comforts of home as they include includes kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and a rest room. A recreational vehicle also significantly cuts customers' travel costs when traveling with family. At the same time, it provides full flexibility during travelling. There are many different recreational vehicle options today such as Class A, Class B and Class C motorhomes which differ in sizes, facilities, designs, features, and expense.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 :
A report published by Allied Market Research on the global recreational vehicle market size indicates that the industry is estimated to experience notable growth throughout the forecast timeframe. The report headlines, “Recreational Vehicle Market by Type (Motorhomes, Towable RVs), by Application (Personal, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." The purpose of the report is to assist stakeholders in gaining a thorough understanding of the actual industry landscape.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :
The global recreational vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into motorhomes, and towable RVs. In terms of application, it is fragmented into personal and commercial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (including the United States, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (including the UK, Spain, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Germany, and the Rest of Europe), South America, Africa and the Middle East (including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa), and Asia-Pacific (including Japan, China, India, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific).
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :
Airstream,
Coachment RV,
Cruiser RV,
Entegra Coach,
Forest River Inc.,
Gulfstream Coach Inc.,
Jayco Inc,
Newmar Corporation,
Oliver Travel Trailer,
Thor Industries Inc,
Tiffin Motorhomes,
Winnebago Industries.
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global recreational vehicle market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report illustrates how competition is expected to evolve in the coming years. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
