Collapsible Sleeve Containers Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: Projected to Reach US$ 7,200 Million by 2033
Collapsible sleeve containers, a storage game-changer, reduce costs and boost efficiency in industries like chemicals, construction, and food production.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global collapsible sleeve containers market is on the brink of reaching a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 4,700 million by 2023. This growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning interest and insights surrounding the collapsible sleeve containers market. This trend is expected to open doors to new opportunities within the market, with a projected CAGR of 4.36% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is poised to soar to an estimated total valuation of around US$ 7,200 million.
Collapsible sleeve containers, often referred to as versatile packaging options, are revolutionizing the storage and transportation processes across various industries, including construction, agriculture, chemicals, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering, and automotive sectors. These containers offer an ingenious solution to protect delicate and vulnerable products while optimizing space during storage and transit.
One of the primary driving forces behind the anticipated growth of the collapsible sleeve containers market is the inherent collapsible nature of these products. This feature not only reduces shipping costs but also enhances convenience and ensures a higher return on investment. In an era where cost-efficiency and resource optimization are paramount, collapsible sleeve containers have become indispensable tools for businesses seeking sustainable packaging solutions.
The disruptions experienced by industries such as chemicals, construction, and automotive have accelerated the adoption of collapsible sleeve containers. These industries often deal with sensitive and bulky products, making collapsible containers an ideal choice for efficient storage and transportation, safeguarding products from damage, and ensuring their integrity throughout the supply chain.
The expanding food and beverage production and processing sector is another significant driver bolstering the growth of the collapsible sleeve containers market. As the demand for packaged food products continues to rise, so does the need for effective and space-saving packaging solutions. Collapsible sleeve containers provide an elegant solution by offering both protection and flexibility, catering to the dynamic needs of this industry.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The market valuation in 2022 was US$ 4,550 million.
Based on end-use, food & beverage is expected to dominate at a market share of 57% by 2033.
Based on pallet type, block pallets will register at a market share of 43.28% by 2033.
The collapsible sleeve containers market size expanded at 2.95% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.
India is estimated to reach US$ 1,720 million and expand at a market share of 23.2% in 2022.
Japan will experience significant growth, with a current valuation of US$ 846 million and a projected value share of 10.2%.
“The availability of plastic pallet containers with food quality certification ensures compliance with safety and hygiene standards and is considered one of the major drivers of the collapsible sleeve containers market,” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.
Competitive Landscape
The collapsible sleeve containers industry consists of a consequential number of market players. Research and development are one of them that is mainly used for the introduction of environmentally friendly product lines from the core aspect of these manufacturers.
In addition to that, other expansion strategies, inclusive of collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and exploration of regulatory approvals, are also relied upon. Some of the new developments are-
In November 2022, Schoeller Allibert, a leading manufacturer of sustainable returnable packaging for the logistics industry, shared its perspective on the trends that are set to shape logistics and warehousing.
In February 2022, Bayer highlights advancements in the agriculture industry’s most prolific R&D pipeline.
Key Companies Profiled
DS Smith Plc.
Schoeller Allibert Services B.V.
Corn-Pearl North America Inc.
Rehrig Pacific Company, Inc.
TranPak, Inc.
RPP Containers
Sohner Plastics LLC, Shuert Technologies, LLC
CABKA Group, Buckhorn Inc.
Reusable Transport Packaging Inc.
Prairie Plastics Holdings LLC
Ribawood S.A.
Qingdao CNplast Co., Ltd.
Enlightening Pallet Industry Co., Ltd.
Key Segments Covered in Collapsible Sleeve Containers Industry Research
Box Type:
48x40x30
48x40x34
48x40x45
Pallet Type:
Block Pallet
Stringer Pallet
Customized Pallet
End-use:
Agriculture & Allied Industries
Building & Construction
Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Engineering Products
Textile & Handicrafts
Automotive
Others
Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South Asia and Pacific
East Asia
The Middle East & Africa
Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.
Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.
Returnable Plastic Crates Market Trends: The global returnable plastic crates market is expected to reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Pallet Boxes Market Share: The global pallet boxes market is projected to reach US$ 3.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5%.
