MACDOWELL MUSIC CLUB PRESENTS ORA REED IN CONCERT, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH OPERA MISSISSIPPI

The free concert will be held at The Municipal Art Gallery in Jackson, located at 839 North State Street.

Singer Ora Reed was inducted in the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame in 2017 and has been named Mississippi's Cultural Ambassador.

The October 11th concert is dedicated to the memory of the late Josephine Bryan, a longtime member of the Club.

The Mississippi Federation of Music Clubs (MFMC) was organized in 1916 and chartered by the State of Mississippi.