Dr. Maria Rodriguez Joins Forces with CelebrityPress® to Co-Author, “Success Redefined” with Jack Canfield

Dr. Maria Rodriguez

SOMERVILLE, NJ, USA , October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Maria Rodriguez, an esteemed mental health professional renowned for her compassion-first approach, has signed a publishing deal with CelebrityPress®.

Dr. Maria will be collaborating with Jack Canfield to co-author book titled, "Success Redefined”. The book is set to be released in 2024, offering invaluable insights for personal and professional success.

With a commitment to helping immigrant individuals, children, and families adapt and thrive in the United States, Dr. Maria Rodriguez has become a recognized leader in her field. Her outstanding contributions have earned her a spot among the Top 25 executives of New Jersey and the prestigious title of Global Outstanding Leader in Health Care.

Dr. Rodriguez boasts an extensive academic background that is complemented by numerous accolades. She holds a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology from William Paterson University and a Ph.D. in General Psychology from Capella University. Her academic foundation is fortified by 18 years of experience as an Adjunct Professor of Women's and Gender Studies and Psychology.

Throughout her illustrious career, spanning over two decades, Dr. Rodriguez has provided invaluable support through mental health counseling to a diverse range of populations. Her innate sense of hope and commitment to her community, driven by her first-generation American status with Dominican parents, has fueled her dedication to understanding and addressing the unique challenges that immigrants face as they pursue their ambitious goals in a new homeland.

In her unwavering commitment to her community's well-being, Dr. Rodriguez established the Care Counseling Center, which received the prestigious "Best of Somerville New Jersey" awards in 2022 and 2023. This center serves as a safe haven, offering support for emotional trauma, assistance with legal complexities, and practical guidance for immigrants, as well as individuals and families from various backgrounds.

Today, individuals seeking wellness services can connect with Dr. Maria through her websites, MariaRodriguez.org and CareCounselingCenter.org, where they can access in-person and virtual support to resolve conflicts in self, business, and relationships.

To learn more about Dr. Maria visit:

https://mariarodriguez.org/

https://carecounselingcenter.org/