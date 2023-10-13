SJ Construction Consulting Launches New Website for Professional Contractors Seeking Help in Business End of Their Firms

SJCC helps contractors looking for high-caliber RMEs and candidates, and those seeking to gain their Contractor License as well consulting and support

If you want to own a construction business, or climb the ladder in your existing firm, you'll learn more in 25 episodes than you did pursuing that degree or during the first ten years of your career.
— Scott Jennings, PE

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It doesn’t take too long in the trenches for project owners and developers to realize their work consists of a lot more than just creating new structures and enhancing existing locations. In fact, it’s probably fair to say that at least half their time can be spent on the ABCs of Development: Acquiring projects, Battling bureaucracy, and Chasing paper.

Most of the time, these activities are a matter of course, able to be tackled by regular staff during a normal workday. But sometime, even in the most well-run firm, a project can go off the rails. There are many possible causes, but they’re very real and must be dealt with when a construction claim comes in from a contractor. When that happens, it can require so much time and attention that it can bring everything else—even other projects—to a grinding halt. And that means lost money and time, perhaps a great deal of both.

A construction claim is any event in which the contractor loses money at the sole or partial fault—in the contractor’s opinion—of the project owner. If talks between the contractor and project owner fail, it then becomes a claim. Independent consultants can help with this entire process, and one of those is SJ Construction Consulting, LLC (SJCC). The Honolulu-based consultancy is helmed by Scott Jennings, a 30-year veteran contractor. He leverages his deep industry experience in guiding a staff of other retired contractors to help defend project owners from bogus claims.

“We perform thorough entitlement evaluations to make sure contractors have legitimate merit to the claims they’re making,” Jennings says. “We help with expert schedule analysis and cost calculations, analyzing production inefficiencies, cumulative impacts, and more, to ensure that project owners aren’t being held liable for actions and events beyond their control.”

With Civil Professional Engineering licenses in ten American states and Puerto Rico, SJCC staff also frequently serve as Expert Witnesses in construction-related arbitration, mediation and litigation cases. They’re not lawyers, but are able to recommend attorneys that specialize in related areas.

Jennings, who holds Bachelors and Masters of Science degrees, as well as Professional Engineering certifications, has been published numerous times by such organizations as ASCE, the scholarly journal of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Most recently, he has written and published three construction-themed children’s books, with a fourth on the way.

He also publishes a free podcast and newsletter under the same title, The Pipeline. Since 2016, these channels have delivered nearly 300 entertaining and knowledgeable discussions by Scott and other experts on construction consulting and methodologies. “If you want to own a construction business, or climb the ladder in your existing firm,” he promises, “you’ll learn more in 25 episodes than you did pursuing that four-year degree or during the first ten years of your career.”

SJCC now announces the launch of its new website at SJCivil.com, where many of these resources can be found, and where project owners and developers can contact Jennings directly.

