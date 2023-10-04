Workers Just Got More Paid Sick Days

WHAT TO KNOW: Governor Newsom signed legislation to expand workers’ paid sick leave, guaranteeing five paid sick days per year and increasing the ability to earn and keep them.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed SB 616 by Senator Lena Gonzales (D-Long Beach) guaranteeing workers at least five paid sick days per year, up from the current three days, while also increasing the accrual and carryover amounts.

Here’s why this is important:

“Too many folks are still having to choose between skipping a day’s pay and taking care of themselves or their family members when they get sick,” said Governor Newsom. “We’re making it known that the health and wellbeing of workers and their families is of the utmost importance for California’s future.”

“Women and mothers are the default caregivers of sick family members. As such, they are more likely to be harmed by disrupted or lost wages when they need to take time off work,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “More paid sick days for ALL California workers will help ease this distinct burden on women, and bolster their economic security.”

“Today marks an exciting moment as our Golden State enacts SB 616, which gives five guaranteed paid sick leave days to California’s workers,” said Senator Lena Gonzalez. “This reinforces our state’s values and commitment to protecting the health and well-being of our workers. As workers and families face illnesses that can disrupt their wages and livelihoods, California has delivered and stepped up to protect and expand paid sick leave, providing a critical safety net to all working Californians. I extend my gratitude to Governor Newsom for signing this bill into law, and to my colleagues in the Legislature, and all the labor supporters, small businesses, and community members who united to advocate for this critical legislation.”

“This is a huge win for workers who have struggled to access adequate paid sick time. We never know what can come up in our lives. A sick child. Emergency surgery. Serious illness. Going from 3 to 5 paid sick days a very important lifeline for working families across the state,” said Ingrid Vilorio, Jack in the Box worker from Castro Valley, CA. “Now, workers will no longer have to worry about how to make the month’s rent or how to keep food on the table while recovering from illness or caring for a loved one. We thank Gov. Newsom for standing up for workers and signing SB 616.”

In addition to signing this measure today, the Governor also announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 256 by Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) – Vehicles: registration.

AB 268 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) – Board of State and Community Corrections.

AB 298 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) – Honoring Our Blind Veterans Act.

AB 969 by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) – Elections: voting systems.

AB 1270 by Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) – Redevelopment: successor agency: City of Lake Forest.

AB 1271 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Gambling Control Act: licenses.

AB 1458 by Assemblymember Tri Ta (R-Westminster) – Common interest developments: association governance: member election.

AB 1471 by Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) – Hospitals: seismic compliance: O’Connor Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

SB 256 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Parklands: City of Davis.

SB 519 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Corrections.

SB 548 by Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks) – Public employees’ retirement: joint county and trial court contracts.

SB 568 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Electronic waste: export.

SB 617 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Public contracts: progressive design-build: local and regional agencies: transit.

SB 883 by the Committee on Public Safety – Public Safety Omnibus.

SB 890 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Property taxation: change of ownership and base year value transfers.

###