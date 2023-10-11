USA Vascular Centers Offers Free PAD Risk Assessment

An ankle-brachial index (ABI) is the most commonly used measurement for detection of PAD by a vascular doctor. Other tests to diagnose PAD incldue ultrasound, angiography and blood tests.

We want people to know that non-surgical effective treatment options are available to restore circulation and relieve PAD symptoms.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Vascular Centers.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Vascular Centers, a leading vascular care provider, offers a free online PAD risk assessment on their website that measures one’s risk based on factors established by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. PAD impacts approximately 8 million people aged 40 and older in the United States, yet many have mild or no symptoms.

Recognizing the common signs and symptoms of poor circulation is important in early intervention in peripheral artery disease (PAD). A recent report from the National Institute of Health finds cardiovascular disease the leading cause of morbidity, with the prevalence of PAD disease rising markedly. 1

Peripheral artery disease is usually a sign of plaque buildup in the arteries known as atherosclerosis that can reduce blood flow in the lower limb extremities. The most common symptom of PAD is claudication, a cramping pain in the calves, thighs, or buttocks, characteristically triggered by walking and subsiding with rest.

“Early detection and treatment of PAD is essential to preventing serious complications,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., a Harvard-trained cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon and Founder and CEO of USA Vascular Centers. “By being aware of the signs and symptoms of poor circulation, you can get the care you need to protect your health.”

USA Vascular Centers provide effective, minimally invasive office-based PAD treatments that can reduce painful symptoms, improve mobility, and reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and amputation.

“If you are diagnosed with PAD, it means your blood vessels are unhealthy,” Katsnelson said. “We want people to know that non-surgical effective treatment options are available to restore circulation and relieve PAD symptoms.”

While PAD is a major contributor to poor leg circulation, other conditions and factors can hinder blood flow. Varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, and obesity are also known causes of reduced blood flow and clogged circulation.

Depending on the severity and location of atherosclerosis, a vascular specialist may recommend performing angioplasty, stent placement, or atherectomy to improve blood flow to the affected region. If left untreated PAD can lead to gangrene and in extreme cases, even amputation.

For more information about USA Vascular Centers and peripheral artery disease (PAD), or to book a consultation, call 888-773-2193 or visit www.usavascularcenters.com.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9320565/

About USA Vascular Centers

USA Vascular Centers is a network of AAAHC accredited facilities dedicated to the minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). At USA Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular surgeons with decades of experience offer minimally invasive treatments for vascular diseases that used to require surgery and a hospital stay. For information or to make an online appointment, visit www.usavascularcenters.com.