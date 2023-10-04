Submit Release
SB481 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Utilities and Technology - 2023-10-04

WISCONSIN, October 4 - An Act to create 196.485 (1) (cr), 196.485 (1) (ef) and 196.485 (3g) of the statutes; Relating to: an incumbent transmission facility owner's right to construct, own, and maintain certain transmission facilities and Public Service Commission procedures if the transmission facility is a regionally cost-shared transmission line.

Status: S - Utilities and Technology

