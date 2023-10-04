Pearl River Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements

LONDON, Ontario, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEARL RIVER HOLDINGS LIMITED (“Pearl River”) (TSXV: PRH) announced today that it has filed amended and restated financial statements for the interim period ended June 30, 2023 (the “Amended Financial Statements”) to correct an error discussed below.



The presentation currency for the financial statements of Pearl River is the Chinese Yuan Renminbi and the financial statements also include certain applicable Canadian dollar conversion amounts. Following the filing of the financial statements for the interim period ended June 30, 2023, management of Pearl River discovered that the column on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations showing the Canadian dollar equivalent amount for the three months ended June 30, 2023 had not been updated from the 2022 amounts. For clarity, all of the amounts in Chinese Yuan Renminbi were correct.

The impact of the changes to the Amended Financial Statements is highlighted in the table below:

The Amended Financial Statements are available under Pearl River’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The Amended Financial Statements replace and supersede the previously filed original interim financial statements. Such previously filed interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023 should be disregarded.

About Pearl River

Through its subsidiaries, Pearl River’s principal business is the manufacturing and distribution of plastic products in China, Australia and the United States of America.

