PrescribeIT®, integration with Health PEI EMR Program ushers in a new era of health care in Prince Edward island

CANADA, October 4 - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway), the Department of Health and Wellness and Health P.E.I. are proud to announce the successful integration of PrescribeIT®, Canada's leading e-prescribing service, in Prince Edward Island’s Electronic Medical Record (EMR) program. This achievement marks a significant advancement in health care delivery for Prince Edward Islanders.

PrescribeIT® provides safer and more efficient medication management by connecting community-based prescribers (such as physicians and nurse practitioners) to community pharmacies, enabling the digital transmission of prescriptions. By joining forces with Prince Edward Island's EMR program, PrescribeIT® opened a path for an integrated and comprehensive health care ecosystem that benefits patients, pharmacies, and physicians alike. Approximately 70 percent of prescribers in the P.E.I EMR program and over half of the pharmacies in the province have already accessed PrescribeIT® with additional sites deploying each month.



“This is a transformative time in health care as we look at creative and innovative ways to improve processes and access to care for Islanders. Integrating PrescribeIT® into our provincial EMR allows us to have more collaboration with our community pharmacists to provide the best care for Islanders.” - Health and Wellness Minister, Mark McLane

As part of phase one, prescribers will be able to send a new or renewal e-prescription to pharmacies from the provincial EMR. In subsequent phases, PrescribeIT® will also support the ability for prescribers to receive and respond to a pharmacy-initiated e-renewal request, send secure clinical communications, and receive prescription status notifications.

"We are thrilled to introduce PrescribeIT® into our EMR program in partnership with Infoway. This innovative solution will significantly improve prescription processes and patient care in Prince Edward Island, underscoring our dedication to modernizing health care delivery," said Dr. Michael Gardam, CEO, Health PEI.

"The integration of PrescribeIT® with Health PEI's EMR program represents a pivotal moment in our ongoing commitment to delivering advanced health care solutions. This collaboration between Infoway and Health PEI is an example of health care excellence, promising enhanced patient outcomes, streamlined pharmacy operations, and empowered physicians – Jamie Bruce, EVP, PrescribeIT®.

About The Department of Health and Wellness

The Prince Edward Island Department of Health and Wellness provides oversight to health services in the province in accordance with the Health Services Act. It establishes an accountability framework, standards for health services, performance targets, policy or guidelines for the management of operations and delivery of services and approves business plans and budgets. The Department also provides leadership in all matters related to public health and health promotion and informs policy to improve the health and well-being of citizens.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and we work with governments, health care organizations, clinicians and patients to make health care more digital. We’re working to ensure that everyone is able to access their personal health information, book appointments, get prescriptions, view lab test results and access other health services, online. We’re working with our partners to transform the health system because we know that digital in health can be as transformative as digital has been in other aspects of our lives. We’re an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber’s electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient’s pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians’ personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.



