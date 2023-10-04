Island residents covered under PEI drug programs can now receive up to a 90-day supply of more medications

CANADA, October 4 - Island residents covered under public drug programs on PEI may be eligible to receive up to a 90-day supply of most oral medications, through a collaboration between the Government of PEI and the PEI Pharmacists association.

This is expected to save Island residents considerable money on prescription drug costs.

Until recently, certain oral medications included in the PEI Pharmacare Formulary were only able to be prescribed for 30 days at a time. Now, most medications for Island residents covered under the public drug programs may be able to be accessed for up to a 90-day supply.

“This change will potentially result in considerable savings for Island residents, and for seniors in particular. It is so important that Islanders don’t have any barriers to access their medications, and this is a huge improvement in drug affordability and accessibility in PEI.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Physicians, nurse practitioners, and community pharmacists can change the number of days supplied on prescriptions, when deemed appropriate. Island residents should speak to their pharmacist regarding their medications as some may not be available in a 90-day supply.

"We have heard from our pharmacy clients, particularly those on multiple medications, that being able to receive their refills at the same time is preferred," said Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the PEI Pharmacists Association. "While there will still be incidences where dispensing 90 days will not be appropriate, streamlining the days supply allowed on a majority of chronic medications will allow for coordination of prescription refills to happen more often.”

“Expanding prescriptions to 90-day refills significantly reduces the number of physician and nurse practitioner appointments needed, helping us more efficiently use our valued health care resources to care for Islanders,” said Dr Kathie McNally, chief medical officer, Health PEI.

Prescription Care helps with the cost of eligible prescription medications by providing more coverage for Island residents through most PEI drug programs. For more information on Prescription Care and the PEI Formulary, visit: www.prescriptioncare.princeedwardisland.ca.



Media contacts:

Morgan Martin

Senior Communications Officer

Health and Wellness

(902) 218-3430

Everton McLean

Chief Communications Officer

Health PEI

(902) 213-1507