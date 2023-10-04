Submit Release
FTC and DOJ to Co-Host October 5 Workshop on the 2023 Draft Merger Guidelines

WHAT: The Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department are co-hosting a workshop to facilitate public dialogue on the 2023 Draft Merger Guidelines. The event is also co-hosted with the MIT Economics Department and the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, Harvard Kennedy School. WHEN:

Thursday, October 5, 2023, 1:30 p.m. ET – 4:45 p.m. ET

WHERE: The event will be held online and in person at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Mass. Participants must register to attend either in person or virtually. Those that register will receive a link to view the event virtually. WHO: The event will feature two panel discussions with former enforcers, academics, economists, and practitioners regarding questions and issues on which public comment will be most useful. A full list of participants can be found on the event page. TWITTER:

Join the discussion on Twitter using the hashtag #DraftMergerGuides

