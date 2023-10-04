Submit Release
Magna Announces Date for Q3 2023 Results Call

AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR
Q3 2023 RESULTS CALL

FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 3, 2023
8:00 AM ET

DIAL IN NUMBERS
Toll-Free:        1-800-908-9207
International:        1-416-620-9188
Webcast:        www.magna.com

Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call

REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 10, 2023
Toll-Free:        1-800-558-5253
International:        1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:        22028119


INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com  905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com  905-726-7108

 


