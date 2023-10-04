Avista Foundation Announces Third Quarter Grants

Awards over $171,000 to support Economic and Community Vitality

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation announced its third quarter grants today, awarding more than $171,000 to 24 non-profit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska. The grants are intended to directly benefit Economic and Community Vitality.



“We’re committed to investing in our communities,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO, “and supporting organizations that foster economic and community vitality is part of this commitment.”

In 2023 so far, Avista has donated more than $732,000 to help people in need.

Third quarter grant recipients include organizations that support vulnerable and limited income populations and those that improve economic and cultural vitality.

Name State Award HBPA dba Nuestras Raices Washington $25,000 Priest Community Forest Connection Idaho $20,000 Southern Oregon Historical Society Oregon $20,000 Spruce Root Inc. Alaska $15,000 Upper Clearwater Community Foundation Idaho $15,000 Friends of Coeur d’Alene Park Washington $7,500 Friends of Whitepine Grange Montana $7,500 Project Ascent Montana $7,500 Kaniksu Land Trust Inc Idaho $5,000 Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, Inc Idaho $5,000 Operation Healthy Family Washington $5,000 ParaSport Spokane Washington $5,000 RE*Imagine Medical Lake Washington $5,000 The Family Guide Washington $5,000 Inland NW Pickleball Club Idaho $4,000 Idaho Disaster Dogs, Inc Idaho $3,500 Homeshare Kootenai County, Inc Idaho $2,500 Helping Hands Healing Hearts Idaho $2,500 Spokane Alliance United Washington $2,500 YMCA of the Inland Northwest Washington $2,500 Sandpoint Area Seniors, Inc. Idaho $2,000 WA-ID Volunteer Center Idaho $2,000 River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary Washington $1,500 Civic Engagement Alliance Idaho $500

Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $13 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

Contact:

Avista 24/7 Media Access: (509) 495-4174