Avista Foundation Announces Third Quarter Grants
Awards over $171,000 to support Economic and Community Vitality
SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation announced its third quarter grants today, awarding more than $171,000 to 24 non-profit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska. The grants are intended to directly benefit Economic and Community Vitality.
“We’re committed to investing in our communities,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO, “and supporting organizations that foster economic and community vitality is part of this commitment.”
In 2023 so far, Avista has donated more than $732,000 to help people in need.
Third quarter grant recipients include organizations that support vulnerable and limited income populations and those that improve economic and cultural vitality.
|Name
|State
|Award
|HBPA dba Nuestras Raices
|Washington
|$25,000
|Priest Community Forest Connection
|Idaho
|$20,000
|Southern Oregon Historical Society
|Oregon
|$20,000
|Spruce Root Inc.
|Alaska
|$15,000
|Upper Clearwater Community Foundation
|Idaho
|$15,000
|Friends of Coeur d’Alene Park
|Washington
|$7,500
|Friends of Whitepine Grange
|Montana
|$7,500
|Project Ascent
|Montana
|$7,500
|Kaniksu Land Trust Inc
|Idaho
|$5,000
|Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, Inc
|Idaho
|$5,000
|Operation Healthy Family
|Washington
|$5,000
|ParaSport Spokane
|Washington
|$5,000
|RE*Imagine Medical Lake
|Washington
|$5,000
|The Family Guide
|Washington
|$5,000
|Inland NW Pickleball Club
|Idaho
|$4,000
|Idaho Disaster Dogs, Inc
|Idaho
|$3,500
|Homeshare Kootenai County, Inc
|Idaho
|$2,500
|Helping Hands Healing Hearts
|Idaho
|$2,500
|Spokane Alliance United
|Washington
|$2,500
|YMCA of the Inland Northwest
|Washington
|$2,500
|Sandpoint Area Seniors, Inc.
|Idaho
|$2,000
|WA-ID Volunteer Center
|Idaho
|$2,000
|River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary
|Washington
|$1,500
|Civic Engagement Alliance
|Idaho
|$500
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $13 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.
About Avista Utilities
Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 411,000 customers and natural gas to 377,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.
The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.
