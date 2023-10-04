Submit Release
Avista Foundation Announces Third Quarter Grants

Awards over $171,000 to support Economic and Community Vitality

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avista Foundation announced its third quarter grants today, awarding more than $171,000 to 24 non-profit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska. The grants are intended to directly benefit Economic and Community Vitality.

“We’re committed to investing in our communities,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista CEO, “and supporting organizations that foster economic and community vitality is part of this commitment.”

In 2023 so far, Avista has donated more than $732,000 to help people in need.

Third quarter grant recipients include organizations that support vulnerable and limited income populations and those that improve economic and cultural vitality.

Name State Award
HBPA dba Nuestras Raices Washington $25,000
Priest Community Forest Connection Idaho $20,000
Southern Oregon Historical Society Oregon $20,000
Spruce Root Inc. Alaska $15,000
Upper Clearwater Community Foundation Idaho $15,000
Friends of Coeur d’Alene Park Washington $7,500
Friends of Whitepine Grange Montana $7,500
Project Ascent Montana $7,500
Kaniksu Land Trust Inc Idaho $5,000
Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, Inc Idaho $5,000
Operation Healthy Family Washington $5,000
ParaSport Spokane Washington $5,000
RE*Imagine Medical Lake Washington $5,000
The Family Guide Washington $5,000
Inland NW Pickleball Club Idaho $4,000
Idaho Disaster Dogs, Inc Idaho $3,500
Homeshare Kootenai County, Inc Idaho $2,500
Helping Hands Healing Hearts Idaho $2,500
Spokane Alliance United Washington $2,500
YMCA of the Inland Northwest Washington $2,500
Sandpoint Area Seniors, Inc. Idaho $2,000
WA-ID Volunteer Center Idaho $2,000
River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary Washington $1,500
Civic Engagement Alliance Idaho $500

Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $13 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

About Avista Utilities
Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 411,000 customers and natural gas to 377,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million.  Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.
The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

Contact:
Avista 24/7 Media Access: (509) 495-4174


